Pre-Deployment Orientation prepares personnel for overseas service

Courtesy Photo | Cadre from the Combat Support Center pose for a group photo at the conclusion of Pre-Deployment Orientation training, Jan.16, 2025, at Defense Contract Management Agency Headquarters, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va.

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – The Combat Support Center hosted Pre-Deployment Orientation training Jan. 14-16, at Defense Contract Management Agency Headquarters, here.



Fifteen quality assurance and contract administrator team members attended — all scheduled for 2025 deployments to global locations, including Poland, Jordan, Kuwait and Germany.



The training covered administrative procedures, risk awareness, timecards, work schedules, personnel actions, pay entitlements, procedures and other relevant subjects.



In addition, the support center provided an overview of the Contingency Response Force Program, the CONUS Replacement Center, or CRC, and Camp Atterbury, Ind., which serves as the final location of the pre-deployment phase and provides CRC mobilization training. DCMA's Medical Readiness Team addressed medical requirements from pre- to post-deployment.



“A successful deployment starts with being well-prepared," said Karen Moon, pre-deployment training manager. "(Pre-Deployment Orientation) provides DCMA's deployable employees with essential administrative training to ensure a smooth transition before, during, and after deployment. Covering key topics ensures you understand your benefits, responsibilities and expectations. All knowledge and resources needed for a successful deployment experience starts with PDO.”



The Combat Support Center serves as the agency's strategic expeditionary and combat support focal point: enabling warfighter lethality and readiness through adaptive planning and execution, contingency training, and deploying force providers to support combatant commander operations.