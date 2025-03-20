The faces behind ASC’s curtain

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – U.S. Army Sustainment Command provides logistics capabilities and material readiness to combatant commanders around the globe in support of the warfighter. At home, the ASC commander also serves as the senior commander at Rock Island Arsenal. Given the commander’s extensive responsibilities, a master coordinator is essential to ensure seamless operations.



The secretary of the general staff is that vital force – an expert in managing high-level communications, policy execution and staff synchronization. At ASC that person is Cindy Beserra.



Beserra has been the SGS for over 15 years, which is nearly as long as the command has existed. ASC was founded on Oct. 1, 2006.



“I came here (to ASC) as the staff action control officer initially, and when the SGS job became a Civilian job, I applied and was selected.”



As the SGS Beserra serves a conduit for the general staff and provides administrative guidance and communication amongst all the staff offices and sometimes the subordinate commands.



In this role Beserra’s presence is felt throughout the command. She is usually the first person a visitor to the command group speaks to and is well known across the organization for her “Beserra blasts” emails, informing the ASC workforce about anything from policy changes, to training opportunities, to sending out messages on behalf of senior leadership.



“We all appreciate how Ms. Beserra’s hard work and attention to detail keeps the front office running like a well-oiled machine,” said Col. Thomas Boland, Chief of Staff, ASC. “Her meticulous nature ensures nothing slops through the cracks and her positive attitude brightens everyone’s day.”



“Cindy does everything,” said Trish Hulett, the senior protocol specialist for ASC.



One of the things Beserra likes about her job is the impact it has on others.



“I can help people, I can help builders, I can help units,” said Beserra. “I can watch people grow as leaders. Some of the people I have worked for have moved up in ranks and are now general officers. In a very minimal way, I helped them by taking something off their plate so they could focus on something else.”



While Beserra is hard at work behind the scenes, Hulett does the public facing work.



The ASC protocol office serves both the command and the Rock Island Arsenal garrison, as well as any tenant units on the instillation that do not have an organic protocol office. It is responsible for planning and coordinating all support activities involving visits by dignitaries, such as high-ranking military officers or politicians, to include preparing the itinerary, arranging transportation, escorts, social functions, ceremonies, official office calls, briefings, conferences, and tours. Protocol also coordinates and makes reservations and arrangements for facilities, speakers, guest lists, invitations, seating arrangements, flags, decorations, and menus.



“Many would say we are glorified party planners,” said Hulett. “I think that’s an insult because we do far more than that. We do everything from events to distinguished visitors visiting, to something as intimate as a retirement ceremony or a promotion ceremony, to something big as a change of command or an Army ball,” said Hulett.



The job calls for someone with a strict attention to detail and the ability to work under pressure in a highly visible role where things are constantly changing. While most protocol officers attend the Protocol School of Washington, most of the training is done on the job.



“Each event is different and unique,” said Hulett. “A book can teach you to an extent, but until you actually execute, I think that’s where you do most of your learning.”



“Things change right up to the moment of execution,” said Hulett. Some of these changes can be due to weather interferences, illness, an unexpected VIP showing up, or an expected VIP cancelling at the last minute.



“I think what makes a good protocol officer is executing knowing things happen that weren’t supposed to happen. If there is an error, no one knows it but you. Everyone participating in, or watching the event thinks it went off without a hitch. One of the things I love about this job is figuring out how to fix (an issue) without anyone knowing it,” said Hulett.



“(Trish) is probably one of the best protocols that we have had in this command in quite a number of years,” said Beserra. “She is top notch. She knows her stuff and is very good. She certainly does not disappoint.”



“I love that Cindy only steps in when I need her,” said Hulett. “She has confidence in me and allows me to do my job. Cindy is very particular about how this command looks, and kudos to her for that.”



The SGS office’s seamless operations supports ASC leadership, maintains organizational efficiency, and upholds the Army’s traditions.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2025 Date Posted: 03.21.2025 15:24 Story ID: 493477 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The faces behind ASC’s curtain, by Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.