Courses steer For Leonard Wood motorcycle riders toward safety

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Motorcyclists are gearing up for spring and so is Fort Leonard Wood’s Army Traffic Safety Training Program, with motorcycle safety classes going full-throttle in April.



“All service members have to take the Basic Rider Course and eventually the Advanced Rider Course to ride on and off post,” said John Lackey, Garrison Safety Office technical monitor for the Army Traffic Safety Training Program. “This goes for both on and off duty, too.”



According to Lackey, potential motorcycle riders must take the two-day Basic Rider Course to receive their Motorcycle Safety Foundation card, which they will need to receive a motorcycle endorsement on their driver’s license. The Advanced Rider Course is required to be taken within one year of taking the basic course and every five years thereafter for sustainment.



The first Basic Rider Course of 2025 is scheduled for April 1 and 2, with the Advanced Rider Course slated for April 10. Lackey said classes usually continue through October, depending on Missouri’s winter weather.



The basic course starts in a classroom at the Truman Education Center, then moves out to Fort Leonard Wood’s Motorcycle Training Range at Training Area 209. The advanced class meets at TA 209.



According to Lackey, people wanting to sign-up for the courses can visit the U.S. Army Installation Registration System to see a complete schedule and register.



After registration, Lackey said garrison safety specialists will review the request to make sure the rider is placed in the correct course for their experience level.



“When approved, Basic Rider Course students are required to pass a three-hour online course prior to in-person training. They must bring that printed certification with them on the first day of in-person training,” Lackey said.



Bob Grider, an ATSTP instructor, started teaching motorcycle safety classes in 2009.



He said students in the basic course can expect to learn basic motorcycle education and skills required for basic motorcycle operation.



According to Lackey, new riders will be supplied with a training motorcycle to ride during the Basic Rider Course.



In addition to Basic Rider Course students bringing their printed on-line certificate to class, Grider said they will also need to bring required personal protection equipment with them.



“This includes a Department of Transportation approved helmet, full finger gloves, sturdy pants, a long sleeve shirt or jacket and sturdy over the ankle boots,” Grider said. “A helmet can be provided if the student does not have one yet.”



According to Grider, Advanced Rider Course students are required to ride their own motorcycles, wear PPE, and bring their Motorcycle Safety Foundation card, endorsed driver’s license, their motorcycle’s registration and proof of insurance.



“Motorcycling is serious fun and it’s important to get proper training and education to help minimize accidents and fatalities,” Grider said.



While motorcycle safety classes aren’t mandatory for civilians working on post, Lackey said he keeps a stand-by list for civilians in case there are any slots available.



“DoD civilians can be placed on the stand-by list by emailing me at john.e.lackey.civ@army.mil,” Lackey said.



For more information, call the Garrison Safety Office at 573.596.3449.

