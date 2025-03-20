Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kimbrough Staff Conduct Skills Fair to Refine Proficiencies

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Story by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center & Fort Meade MEDDAC

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center staff participated in a skills fair held March 20 throughout the facility that covered common clinical tasks and familiarization with a mass casualty incident.

    The training served as a refresher on completing tasks during patient care such as medication preparation, using two patient identifiers, and assessing patients during a triage situation.

    “Our goal with this skills fair was to empower our health care professionals by providing them with the tools they need to perform clinical tasks with accuracy and confidence,” said Dr. Denise Richardson, Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center director. “This event underscores our staff’s commitment to excellence and ongoing professional development.”

    The training sessions were led by experienced clinicians and combat medics. By simulating real-world scenarios, participants were able to refine their skills in a supportive, hands-on environment.

    About Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center:

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center is a Fort Meade Medical Department Activity health clinic that provides health care, medical readiness, and support to active duty service members of all branches of service, their eligible family members, and military retirees and their family members across multiple clinics throughout Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia.

    For more information, visit: https://kimbrough.tricare.mil

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
