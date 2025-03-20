Kimbrough Staff Conduct Skills Fair to Refine Proficiencies

Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center staff participated in a skills fair held March 20 throughout the facility that covered common clinical tasks and familiarization with a mass casualty incident.



The training served as a refresher on completing tasks during patient care such as medication preparation, using two patient identifiers, and assessing patients during a triage situation.



“Our goal with this skills fair was to empower our health care professionals by providing them with the tools they need to perform clinical tasks with accuracy and confidence,” said Dr. Denise Richardson, Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center director. “This event underscores our staff’s commitment to excellence and ongoing professional development.”



The training sessions were led by experienced clinicians and combat medics. By simulating real-world scenarios, participants were able to refine their skills in a supportive, hands-on environment.



About Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center:



Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center is a Fort Meade Medical Department Activity health clinic that provides health care, medical readiness, and support to active duty service members of all branches of service, their eligible family members, and military retirees and their family members across multiple clinics throughout Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia.



For more information, visit: https://kimbrough.tricare.mil

