Fort Leonard Wood Soldier wins TRADOC IG of the Year

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The title of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Inspector General of Year now belongs to a Fort Leonard Wood Soldier — Master Sgt. LaShay Sanders, an IG NCO for the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood.



“I’m extremely proud of Master Sgt. Sanders. Her achievement sets a high standard for others and reinforces a culture of excellence known to the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood,” said Lt. Col. Crystal Batey, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood command inspector general.



Batey said winning TRADOC IG of the Year is illustrative of who. Sanders is and her well-earned achievement is a reflection of her “outstanding” character, knowledge and work ethic.



“(Sanders) is an exceptional NCO who works hard and has an unwavering commitment to excellence,” Batey said. “Her meticulous attention to detail, and her drive to succeed pushed her past her competition.”



Sanders earned the TRADOC IG of the Year distinction Feb.24, when she participated in the 2025 TRADOC Inspector NCO, Officer and Civilian of the Year Competition via an online collaboration platform.



Sanders, a 92Y Unit Supply Specialist, has served in Fort Leonard Wood’s IG office for about two years.



According to the Department of the Army Office of the IG website, the vision of the IG is to be the eyes, ears, voice and conscience of the Army. For Sanders, this responsibility is important and the four functions of the IG team — inspections, assistance, investigations, and teach and train — are critical in ensuring there are no biases and regulations are always adhered to.



“The IG team is that team of personnel to provide the guidance to all levels of commands, no matter how uncomfortable it is to hear the guidance that is being provided,” Sanders said.



Batey said Sanders plays a crucial role as an IG NCO ensuring readiness, accountability and continuous improvement.



“Her work in inspections is not just about enforcing standards, it’s about identifying areas for growth and helping Soldiers and the unit understand the root cause so that the command is informed,” Batey said



Her work is also about caring for Soldiers and units.



“Her dedication to ensuring everyone is prepared demonstrates her commitment to both individual success and mission effectiveness. By caring about the Soldier and the unit, she fosters a culture of excellence, ensuring that issues are addressed proactively rather than reactively,” Batey said.



Sanders is preparing to head to the Army Inspector General School at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, to compete with Army inspectors general from around the globe, April 21 to 25, in the 2025 U.S. Army Inspector General of the Year Competition.



Sanders said she is nervous but excited to be representing MSCoE, Fort Leonard Wood and TRADOC at the Army level.



“I am open to learning and I accept this challenge at the Department of the Army IG level. It will make me a more well-rounded leader. I need to ensure that I am prepared and do my best in every event when representing Fort Leonard Wood at the Army Level,” Sanders said.



In years past, the Army level competition has included a series of examinations on all aspects of the Army Inspector General System, including the four IG functions. They also completed a written evaluation and a scenario-based IG exercise.



To prepare, Sanders said she has been spending her evenings at home studying and getting help from her teammates through mock boards.



“Simulating the pressure and structure of the actual board will help Master Sgt. Sanders perfect her confidence, knowledge and ability to think on her feet,” Batey said.



Sanders said she is thankful for her Fort Leonard Wood colleagues.



“I would not be successful without every member of the Fort Leonard Wood IG team. We are one cohesive team, and I appreciate everyone,” Sanders said.

