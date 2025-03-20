MSCoE safety experts take home nine TRADOC awards

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence at Fort Leonard Wood demonstrated its commitment to “safety excellence” during fiscal year 2024, earning nine U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command safety awards, officials announced.



“The Army Safety Awards Program is designed to recognize, promote and motivate success in accident prevention through risk management by recognizing the accomplishments in the field of safety by individuals and units,” said Oscar Powers, MSCoE Safety Office director.



MSCoE winners included:



Maj. Donald Keshel, 3rd Chemical Brigade, TRADOC Individual Award of Excellence in Safety



Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Marville, 14th Military Police Brigade, TRADOC Individual Award of Excellence in Safety



Spc. Andrew Hensley, 14th Military Police Brigade, TRADOC Individual Award of Excellence in Safety



Patrick Holt, U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, TRADOC Individual Award of Excellence in Safety



U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, TRADOC Exceptional Organization Safety Award – Division Level



U.S. Army Military Police School, TRADOC Exceptional Organization Safety Award



U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, TRADOC Army Explosives Safety Award



Chemical Defense Training Facility, TRADOC Army Industrial Operations Safety Award



3rd Chemical Brigade, TRADOC Exceptional Organization Safety Award – Brigade Level



“The Fort Leonard Wood Team consistently has proven the positive safety culture here in the Ozarks and once again put forth the effort to recognize our own for their achievements.Fort Leonard Wood is clearly setting a high bar for safety excellence within the Department of Defense,” Powers said.



Everything MSCoE does at Fort Leonard Wood “is accomplished with the expectation that it will be done safely,” wrote Col. Aaron Bohrer, MSCoE chief of staff, in his nomination letter for MSCoE’s award.



“Personnel at Fort Leonard Wood are focused on the application of risk management to the troop leading procedures and the military decision-making process,” Bohrer wrote. “We truly believe in our risk management responsibilities of our organization, leaders, service members and civilians.”



Powers said the four individuals and five units will go on to compete at the Department of Army level representing “the entire Fort Leonard Wood team.”

