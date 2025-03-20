Smyrna’s 117th Regional Training Institute Graduates New Military Policemen

Photo By Spc. Landon Evans | Military Police students attending the Tennessee Army National Guard’s Military...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Landon Evans | Military Police students attending the Tennessee Army National Guard’s Military Police Basic Course conduct tactical training at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site on March 19. The students graduated from the 4-week-long Military Police transition course on March 21 and are now U.S. Army law enforcement officers and the newest members of the Military Police Corps. (photo by Spc. Landon Evans) see less | View Image Page

During a ceremony at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site on March 21, fourteen new military policemen graduated from the Tennessee Army National Guard’s Military Police Basic Course and are now military law enforcement officers and the latest members of the U.S. Army Military Police Corps.



The graduates, who hail from numerous states nationwide, underwent an intensive 4-week-long transition course taught by 117th Regional Training Institute’s 1st Battalion, which teaches the MP introductory course, as well as other professional programs, to Army National Guard, Army Reserves, and Active-Duty Army forces. Students who attend the training are all soldiers with specialties in different Army career fields who have decided to transition and become law enforcement officers.



Since the course began on February 22, the students have trained in various law enforcement skills, tactics, and tasks to become military police officers. Some of those tasks include military law, responding to and investigating crimes, traffic accident investigation, and law enforcement tactics.



“All of our new Military Policemen undergo rigorous training in the classroom and during real-world scenarios,” said Master Sgt. Jeffery Barber, the Chief Instructor at the 1-117th. “We ensure that they are exposed to anything they may deal with when they are on the job and how to react to the unforeseen.”



While students are learning to respond to numerous emergency situations, they were also trained on various lethal and non-lethal weapons they may need, practiced evasive driving techniques, learned how to safely operate a patrol car, and learned many other skills that can keep themselves and the people they swear to protect safe.



“We operate one of the most professional schools in the military because what we teach here saves lives,” said Barber. “We have great leadership, instructors with extensive real-world experience, and the highest caliber of students. Many of our instructors are combat veterans and work as police officers, state troopers, and federal agents for their civilian profession.”



During the ceremony, many graduates received special awards for their performance during training. Sgt. Zachary Cochran, with the Oklahoma National Guard’s 745th Military Police Detachment, was the Distinguished Honor Graduate. He had the highest scores in all training events. Spc. Jared Oliver, with the North Carolina National Guard’s 514th Military Police Company, earned the academic achievement award for having the class’s highest scholastic average. Sgt. Brian Vinogradov, with the New Jersey National Guard’s 328th Military Police Company, was awarded the class’s top driver award for being the best driver during the evasive driving test and the top shooter award for scoring the highest during handgun qualifications.



“I am incredibly proud of all the hard work the students have done, and I know they are leaving here well-trained military policemen who will serve our nation well,” said Barber.



Each graduate will return to their state as an official military policeman, ready for their next mission.