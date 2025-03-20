Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Soto; CLR-27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group Warrior of the Week

    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Story by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    Warrior of the Week

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Valeria Soto, the career counselor for Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, was selected by her command as the Warrior of the Week Her extended hours and expert support directly contributed to the unit reaching its FY25 retention goal. In direct support of the unit’s retention effort, she submitted five special duty assignment volunteer packages, conducted five career planner interviews, and routed two FY26 reenlistment packages, all while ensuring timely and accurate information for the Marines.

    When asked what advice she would give to junior Marines, Soto said, "The choices you make today can shape your future, whether it's tomorrow or even years down the line. So, take a moment to reflect before you act. Don’t hesitate to communicate and always ask questions."

    Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member.

