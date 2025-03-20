Sgt. Soto; CLR-27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group Warrior of the Week  

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Valeria Soto, a career counselor with Combat Logistics...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Valeria Soto, a career counselor with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and native of Texas, is recognized as the Warrior of the Week at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 12, 2025. Soto was chosen as the 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week due to her exceptional dedication and tireless work ethic. Her extended hours and expert support directly contributed to the unit reaching its FY25 retention goal. In direct support of the unit’s retention effort, she submitted five special duty assignment volunteer packages, conducted five career planner interviews, and routed two FY26 reenlistment packages, all while ensuring timely and accurate information for the Marines. Soto's advice to junior Marines is to remember that the choices they make today can shape their future, whether it's tomorrow or even years down the line. That they should take a moment to reflect before they act, not to hesitate to communicate and always ask questions. Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos) see less | View Image Page

Warrior of the Week



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Valeria Soto, the career counselor for Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, was selected by her command as the Warrior of the Week Her extended hours and expert support directly contributed to the unit reaching its FY25 retention goal. In direct support of the unit’s retention effort, she submitted five special duty assignment volunteer packages, conducted five career planner interviews, and routed two FY26 reenlistment packages, all while ensuring timely and accurate information for the Marines.



When asked what advice she would give to junior Marines, Soto said, "The choices you make today can shape your future, whether it's tomorrow or even years down the line. So, take a moment to reflect before you act. Don’t hesitate to communicate and always ask questions."



Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member.