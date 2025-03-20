500 JFK Sailors Support Suffolk Clean Up Day

More than 500 Sailors assigned to the Ford-class aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) took part in a large-scale cleanup event throughout Southwest Suffolk on March 21, 2025. The community relations (COMREL) initiative marks only the second event of its scale for PCU John F. Kennedy, but it remains a key component of the command’s ongoing commitment to supporting the Hampton Roads community.



“Our Sailors bring discipline and dedication to everything they do—onboard and ashore,” said Capt. Doug Langenberg, commanding officer of PCU John F. Kennedy. “Today’s cleanup demonstrates our ongoing pledge to support the Hampton Roads region and the people who support us.”



The Command Religious Ministries Department (CRMD) planned and coordinated the event, one of many community service events organized for PCU John F. Kennedy Sailors.



“When Sailors dedicate their time to these cleanups, they’re living out the core values of our command—duty, honor, and service to others,” said Chief Religious Program Specialist Shonda Bunch. “It’s about standing together with our neighbors, side by side, to make a meaningful impact.”



Sailors from PCU John F. Kennedy regularly volunteer throughout Hampton Roads, and their dedication to service earned the command the Hampton Roads Volunteer Achievement Award during the 47th annual Hampton Roads Volunteer Achievement Awards in 2023.



“We believe that giving back to the community is fundamental to who we are as Sailors,” said Religious Program Specialist 1st Class John Doerner. “Through initiatives like this, we build bridges that foster unity and remind us all that service is truly a shared calling.”



The large-scale cleanup reinforced the idea that a Sailor’s mission extends beyond shipboard duties. By participating in the cleanup effort, Sailors demonstrated PCU John F. Kennedy’s commitment to giving back to the communities that support the Navy. The event not only enhanced the Suffolk community but also served to strengthen camaraderie among the Sailors through shared service and purpose.



The event concluded with a closing ceremony where Sailors and local volunteers from the city of Suffolk enjoyed refreshments and reflected on their day of service.



In total, PCU John F. Kennedy Sailors contributed to the cleanup and beautification of more than 20 locations across the Suffolk community. This initiative served as a bridge between the military and civilian communities, embodying the values of service and sacrifice that are central to the mission of PCU John F. Kennedy. By working hand in hand, Sailors and local residents made a tangible difference in the neighborhoods they share.



John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2025 Date Posted: 03.21.2025 13:26 Story ID: 493457 Location: SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, US