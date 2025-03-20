Multiple Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune programs awarded accreditation from The Joint Commission

Courtesy Photo | Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for three different programs by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC – Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for three different programs by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.



NMCCL underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review in the fall of 2024. During the visit a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated the Hospital Program, Behavioral Health Program and Primary Care Medical Home for compliance with standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, and medication management.



“Joint Commission is an organization that comes to different types of medical facilities look at the hospitals’ quality, safe patient care, along with other aspects,” said Angela Harber, NMCCL’s director of quality management. “They'll come in, follow the patient and they'll trace them from injury all the way through to exit, ensuring hospital programs are doing what they say they are doing.”



The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.



“Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards,” says Ken Grubbs, executive vice president of accreditation and certification operations and chief nursing officer with The Joint Commission. “We commend Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity and compassion for all patients.”



According to Harber, NMCCL has three different programs with The Joint Commission, keeping staff in continual readiness mode. The facility’s Quality Management team visits different clinics to ensure standards are met each day.



“I feel like that preparation, constant pressure, constant preparation really helps us succeed, because passing The Joint Commission [survey] is a big deal,” Harber said.



NMCCL has provided more than 80 years of dedicated, passionate care for warfighters and beneficiaries at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.