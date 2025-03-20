USNCC and University of Maryland Global Campus Strengthens Partnership

ADELPHI, Md. - The United States Naval Community College (USNCC) conducted a Health of Partnership visit with consortium partner the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) in Adelphi, Maryland on Monday, March 17.



Marking four years of a successful and ongoing partnership, the visit provided an opportunity to further strengthen collaboration through productive discussions and strategic alignment to support USNCC’s investments in warfighter development.



“Achieving the strongest program alignment and student outcomes necessitates working hand-in-hand with our academic partners,” said USNCC President Randi Cosentino, Ed.D. “We were pleased to bring the academic and student support teams of University of Maryland Global Campus and the USNCC together to further our joint efforts towards supporting our service members.”



Highlights of the visit included a President's Lunch with Cosentino and UMGC President Gregory W. Fowler, PhD, where USNCC executives discussed strategic priorities and explored potential future collaborations.



UMGC also celebrated seven maritime service members as graduates with Associate Degrees in General Studies with a specialization in Computer Studies (Cybersecurity) and five graduates of the Computer Networking undergraduate certificate. By May 2025, USNCC’s partnership with UMGC is expected to celebrate 28 graduates.



This visit marked another significant step in USNCC’s collaboration with UMGC, reinforcing a shared commitment to providing high-quality educational opportunities for service members and supporting their career growth.



Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen who enroll via the USNCC-UMGC partnership can obtain full-funded associate degrees and certificates with no out-of-pocket costs. Students can continue studying at the undergraduate level, obtaining an advanced degree with UMGC, using built-in undergraduate pathways and alternative funding sources.



In addition to the two programs offered with UMGC, USNCC hosts 33 additional education programs with six other partner institutions, designed to enhance the operational edge of U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard members.



The overall goal of the USNCC Consortium is to provide low cost, scalable higher education that is transferable to four-year academic institutions and readily accessible to a globally deployable fleet.



USNCC is currently accepting applications for all available programs for the 2025 - 2026 academic year. Active-duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen as well as Coast Guard Reservists can fill out an application on the USNCC website.



To apply for any available programs, visit, https://www.usncc.edu/s/enrollment



For more information on attending USNCC, visit www.usncc.edu.

