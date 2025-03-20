New Hub Strengthens Support for RAF Mildenhall Key Support Liaisons

The 100th Air Refueling Wing celebrated the opening of its new Key Support Liaison Hub at the RAF Mildenhall Passenger Terminal with a ribbon-cutting ceremony here, March 19, 2025.



The hub is the first of its kind to be opened in the United Kingdom and is available to all KSLs and their spouses, providing a dedicated space for KSL.



“Having a dedicated space like the KSL Hub on base offers numerous benefits such as a central point for KSLs to connect with spouses, offer resources, and facilitate communication within the squadron family,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Villalpando, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron first sergeant. “This space is physically disconnected for any squadron to provide a welcoming environment for spouses to connect, combat feelings of isolation often experienced during relocation, and build lasting friendships with other spouses. Additionally, the KSL Hub offers a quiet and professional space for spouses to work on resumes, pursue educational goals, or even host family connection events and workshops.”



Villalpando led the RAF Mildenhall First Sergeant Council in the coordination of finding a location, enlisting volunteers to clean it, and securing funding for furniture for the dedicated area.



The KSL Hub features desks, a small meeting table, televisions, lounge furniture and Wi-Fi made available through the 727th Air Mobility Squadron. In addition to the actual KSL Hub area, spouses can have access to the Passenger Terminal waiting area outside the KSL Hub.



“It is a place where spouses can meet, support each other and feel part of a community,” said Keishla Ortiz-Mendez, 100th LRS KSL. “Military life can be a challenge and having a dedicated space to share experiences and help each other makes a big difference. For many, the base is a second home and having a space like this helps us adapt, meet people, and feel part of something bigger.”



The KSL Hub is accessible seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to all KSLs and their spouses community. The KSL Hub will be managed by the Team Mildenhall Commander’s Key Support Program, and spouses can reserve the area through their unit’s KSLs.



“For me, the KSL Hub is important because it is a safe space that allows for spouses to have a piece of the base to call their own,” said 2nd Lt. Claire Stewart, 100th LRS Vehicle Management officer in charge and KSL. “It appears spouses are often expected to fit in where they can and make do with what public spaces are available to the entire base population. Now they have a space just for them; and for me, being a single military member, this space is a great opportunity to meet and learn from these spouses about their struggles and needs.”



Previously known as the Key Spouse Program, the CKSP expanded opportunities for Airmen, Guardians, federal employees and family members to contribute to their units, allowing anyone interested, irrespective of marital status, to hold roles as long as volunteer duties do not conflict with primary responsibilities.



“KSLs serve as vital links between unit leadership and families further helping to build strong connections with service members’ spouses,” said Yomaira Fontanez, 100th Force Support Squadron community readiness consultant and the RAF Mildenhall CKSP manager. “Their efforts not only reduce the challenges associated with military life but also by having an auxiliary resource dedicated to support and care for their families while service members can fully focus on the mission.”



The KSL Hub is expected to become a central resource and gathering place for the base’s KSL community, fostering camaraderie and enhancing their ability to fulfill their essential role at RAF Mildenhall.



“I appreciate the effort put into creating this space, and I hope it continues to grow as a hub for connection and support,” Ortiz-Mendez said. “A strong spouse community strengthens the entire base. If the spouses are well and we have support, that is reflected in the well-being of our families and in the stability of our military. When there is a strong network, life at the base becomes easier for everyone, which ultimately contributes to the mission moving forward without so many worries at home.”

