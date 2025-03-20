New York Naval Militia Takes to the Sky

Photo By Edward Shevlin | Staff Sgt. Christopher Vega (left) and Maj. Michael Golden (right) prepare to launch...... read more read more Photo By Edward Shevlin | Staff Sgt. Christopher Vega (left) and Maj. Michael Golden (right) prepare to launch the Vesper ISR drone to complete a Personal Qualification Standard exercise, at Camp Smith Training site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y. on Feb. 11. The New York Naval Militia's Unmanned Aerial Surveillance unit was officially formed in 2024. Photo by 1st Lieutenant Ed Shevlin, New York Guard. see less | View Image Page

The New York Naval Militia’s six-member Unmanned Aerial Surveillance Unit took to the sky for the first time during an exercise at the Camp Smith Training site on Feb. 10, 2025.



This was the final step in completing the training required to fly the Vesper ISR drones, known as UAS in military language, according to Maj. Michael Golden, the officer in charge.



The unit formed in the summer of 2023. The first drone was purchased in 2024, marking the official start-up the unit, Golden explained.



The unit flies the Vesper ISR, made by Vantage Robotics, because this drone specifically meets the Department of Defense guidelines, Golden said.



Shortly after the unit was formed, the six members began crafting the personnel qualification standards – PQS for short – for the Unmanned Aerial Surveillance unit, Golden said.



“Once the PQS was created, we could start onboarding pilots and getting them qualified, making sure they are following all of the DMNA (Division of Military and Naval Affairs) regulations,” Golden said.



There are two stages of training, Golden explained.



Initially, they have to complete part 107, the remote pilot certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Then they complete an online course or take an in-person class at the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.



Once they completed part 107, the prospective UAS pilots passed a 60-question FAA test. That certificate is required to become a pilot.

The next step for the UAS pilots was to complete the PQS hands on training.



This required an additional two hours of flight time, supervised by one of the UAS coordinators.



After all this, they are officially able to pilot the aircraft for missions, Golden explained.



Staff Sgt. Christopher Vega from the unit is now officially an “unmanned remote pilot in command,” Golden said.



During the Camp Smith training, Golden administered the PQS test to Vega and he is now able to instruct other pilots, Golden said.



Vega has been part of the organization from the beginning, he said.



“I served as part of the development team and as the training staff non-commissioned officer in charge since July of 2023,” Vega said. “I have been instrumental in developing the unit’s infrastructure and training programs.”



“With the increasing prevalence of drone technology in civilian and military applications, the Naval Militia UAS unit is poised to become a valuable asset for the state of New York,” Vega said.



The Vesper ISR has a range of 27 miles and can fly for up to 50 minutes with a top speed of 45mph. It is only 2.2 pounds, making it extremely easy to transport, and it can be launched in 90 seconds.



The drone is equipped with a low light, thermal camera with 48x zoom capability and a 3-axis stabilizing gimbal. The UAS can transmit streaming video to a distance of five miles.



The Vesper also can be programmed to conduct autonomous flight when required.



The cost per system is about $7,700 according to the company.



“With adequate funding and personnel, we can expand our capabilities to provide, overwatch for sensitive locations, disaster response and recovery support, search and rescue assistance, enhanced support for local, state and county law enforcement and fire organizations,” Vega added.



The Naval Militia’s experience responding to storms in the past led the leadership to believe a drone capability will be useful in the future, Golden said.



“Since Hurricane Irene in 2011, there were instances identified when having readily available aerial reconnaissance capability would have improved New York’s military forces,” Golden said.



“That was the concept of why we needed the drone. With the drone, we can get common operating pictures anywhere we're sent and relay that back to higher headquarters, which is something we don’t have as a state active duty asset right now,” Golden said.



The goal is to acquire more drone systems and to have two-man UAS detachments located across the state, Golden said.



Golden said he expects to exercise the UAS in June, during the New York Naval Militia and New York Guard’s Empire Challenge exercise on the Niagara River.



The New York Naval Militia is a state force made up of 3,200 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen who serve in their federal reserve force while also agreeing to perform state missions for New York.