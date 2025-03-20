Centenarian Receives Gold Star Recognition at Defense Supply Center Richmond

Photo By Amy Perry | U.S. Rep. Robb Wittman (VA-01) greets 101-year-old Alfred Hunter prior to a March 7...... read more read more Photo By Amy Perry | U.S. Rep. Robb Wittman (VA-01) greets 101-year-old Alfred Hunter prior to a March 7 ceremony recognizing him as a Gold Star family member on Defense Supply Center Richmond. The event honored the memory of Alfred’s brother, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert H. Hunter, who was killed in action during World War II. (Photo by Amy Perry, DLA Aviation Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

RICHMOND, Va. – In a moving ceremony held at Defense Supply Center Richmond, 101-year-old Alfred Hunter was recognized as a Gold Star family member by U.S. Rep. Robb Wittman (VA-01). The event honored the memory of Alfred’s brother, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert H. Hunter, who was killed in action during World War II.



Staff Sgt. Hunter, originally from Henrico County, Virginia, landed on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day and bravely fought for 64 days before making the ultimate sacrifice for his country on August 9, 1944. His name is enshrined at the Virginia War Memorial.



Alfred Hunter, who himself served in the military, had a unique connection to DSCR. In 1942, as a teenager, he worked as a forklift operator at the then newly-opened Richmond General Depot, the very site that now houses DSCR and the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation.



During the ceremony, Congressman Wittman presented Alfred Hunter with the Gold Star and Next of Kin lapel button, an honor authorized by Congress in 1947 to recognize the families of fallen service members.



“It’s really an incredible story that we know from this greatest generation of things that they were willing to do,” said Wittman. “The most miraculous part of that is what they put themselves through to really preserve and protect our freedoms and liberties. This generation came back to the United States, came back after what they went through in the war, and what did they do? They very humbly and very determinedly went right back to work, and they built the nation that we enjoy today.”



Wittman emphasized the significance of honoring Gold Star families.



“Our Gold Star families are ones who have a loved one who’s given that last full measure of devotion to our nation,” he said. “There is no higher sacrifice than that, and today’s effort is to go ahead and recognize that. It is with great honor and privilege that I present you today the Gold Star and Next of Kin lapel button in honor of your late brother, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Harold Hunter.”



After presenting Hunter with the lapel pin and an American flag flown over the U.S. Capitol, Wittman read a certificate presented during the ceremony about Staff Sgt. Hunter’s bravery.



“Staff Sergeant Hunter was a U.S. Army Soldier with the 120th Infantry Regiment, 30th Infantry Division, and was killed in action during World War Two in Normandy, France, on Aug. 9, 1944,” he read. “Because of his heroic actions to protect his unit as a squad leader against enemy fire, he was also posthumously awarded the Silver Star.



“Folks, that’s an incredible honor, and it shows a level of bravery and sacrifice that Robert Harold made for his country,” Wittman said. “Staff Sergeant Hunter was undoubtedly devoted to duty and country, and may his service and sacrifice never be forgotten. Our military veterans and their families are heroes and have sacrificed so much for our nation, and we will always have this nation’s unwavering support.”



Brig. Gen. Chad Ellsworth, DLA Aviation commander, also addressed the gathering, thanking Hunter for his service and highlighting the enduring legacy of his early contributions at DSCR.



“We always say we stand on the shoulders of giants, and so today, you’re the giant that we’re standing on the shoulders of and carrying the mission forward,” Ellsworth said. “We haven’t failed since you were here a long time ago. I just want to thank you for inspiring generations of us to want to serve our country.”



The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Mike Flanagan, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Virginia (South), members of the DLA Richmond police force, and other Gold Star families from Fort Gregg-Adams and the surrounding area.



The event served as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by service members and their families, and the enduring importance of honoring their memory.