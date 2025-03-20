Coastal Observation Aerial Security Team: Expanding SF Capabilities at MacDill AFB

Photo By Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Villano, 6th Security Forces Squadron Coastal...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Villano, 6th Security Forces Squadron Coastal Observation Aerial Security Team program manager surveys MacDill Air Base from a UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 5th Army Reserve Battalion-159th Aviation Regiment March 7, 2025. The 6th SFS joined forces with the Alpha Company, 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment to survey MacDill’s coastline by air. The partnership strengthens waterway security and ensures the installation’s critical assets remain protected from potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell) see less | View Image Page

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 6th Security Forces Squadron, in collaboration with the 5th Army Reserve Battalion-159th Aviation Regiment, has launched a new program, the Coastal Observation Aerial Security Team, a program developed to further support the 6th SFS Marine Patrol unit's mission of securing MacDill Air Force Base’s 7.2-mile coastline.



Two to four defenders make up a COAST squad. These highly-trained Airmen conduct aerial surveys and coordinate with patrol boats and the Base Defense Operation Center to prevent unauthorized vessels from entering MacDill’s restricted coastal areas.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Hector Rivera-Bonilla, COAST Superintendent, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Villano, COAST Flight Program Manager, spearheaded this groundbreaking joint initiative. “The idea was discussed at a Mission Support Group staff meeting to transition an incentive flight into a security force multiplier,” said Rivera-Bonilla.



With support from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John E. Clements III, 6th SFS commander and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Grubbs, 6th SFS senior enlisted leader, Rivera-Bonilla and Villano worked with the 5-159th AR to build a program that capitalizes on the UH-60 Black Hawk’s aerial capabilities.



“[It took] an extensive understanding of their mission and how to integrate both mission focuses, dissecting their availability, understanding limitations and deciphering Army terminology, ” said Villano.



Villano highlights the benefits of this partnership and program to MacDill AFB, “[it] acts as a deterrent, protects our coastline and waterways, reinforces base security and offers training opportunities for our team.”



In just over six months, the team has been lauded for supporting aerial security at the 2025 Gasparilla event and the Nuclear Operational Readiness Exercise. It also received recognition from the Air Force Director of Security Forces, followed by praise from the 325th Maintenance Group for quickly responding and transporting 6th Security Forces Squadron Defenders to secure an aircraft that made an emergency landing at Avon Park.



“This program highlights our commitment to mission excellence and showcases our team’s capabilities in safeguarding vital resources and infrastructure,” said Rivera-Bonilla.