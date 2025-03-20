Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall Gateway Inn Smart Start Breakfast ribbon cutting

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.21.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    RAF MILDENHALL, England - The 100th Force Support Squadron and the RAF Mildenhall Gateway Inn performed a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of their new Smart Start Breakfast Program here, March 21, 2025.

    The Air Force Services Center rolled out the Smart Start Breakfast program to determine its efficiency in the springtime of 2024. The program was deemed a success, and RAF Mildenhall was one of the first installations to jump on board and provide this service to their customers.

    The Smart Start Breakfast will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily. This new service brings great benefit to Airmen and transient guests. Its strategic investment can significantly enhance satisfaction, improve reviews and boost the lodging operation’s overall success.

