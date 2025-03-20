RAF Mildenhall Gateway Inn Smart Start Breakfast ribbon cutting

Photo By Senior Airman Sarah Spadie | U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Metzler, left, 100th Mission Support Group commander, and...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Sarah Spadie | U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Metzler, left, 100th Mission Support Group commander, and Andres Flores, 100th Force Support Squadron lodging manager, shake hands after cutting the ribbon for the Gateway Inn Smart Start Breakfast Program grand opening at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 21, 2025. RAF Mildenhall was one of the first installations to jump on board to provide this program to their customers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin) see less | View Image Page

RAF MILDENHALL, England - The 100th Force Support Squadron and the RAF Mildenhall Gateway Inn performed a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of their new Smart Start Breakfast Program here, March 21, 2025.



The Air Force Services Center rolled out the Smart Start Breakfast program to determine its efficiency in the springtime of 2024. The program was deemed a success, and RAF Mildenhall was one of the first installations to jump on board and provide this service to their customers.



The Smart Start Breakfast will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily. This new service brings great benefit to Airmen and transient guests. Its strategic investment can significantly enhance satisfaction, improve reviews and boost the lodging operation’s overall success.