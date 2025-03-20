RAF Mildenhall Gateway Inn Smart Start Breakfast ribbon cutting

RAF MILDENHALL, England - The 100th Force Support Squadron and the RAF Mildenhall Gateway Inn performed a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of their new Smart Start Breakfast Program here, March 21, 2025.
The Air Force Services Center rolled out the Smart Start Breakfast program to determine its efficiency in the springtime of 2024. The program was deemed a success, and RAF Mildenhall was one of the first installations to jump on board and provide this service to their customers.
The Smart Start Breakfast will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily. This new service brings great benefit to Airmen and transient guests. Its strategic investment can significantly enhance satisfaction, improve reviews and boost the lodging operation’s overall success.
