DEOMI Conducts Pause and Review of Curricula

The Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute is conducting a pause and review of its curricula to ensure that the curricula taught to Military Equal Opportunity and Equal Employment Opportunity professionals are in line with recent executive orders, law and DoD guidance. The pause and review began March 19, 2025, and will ensure that DEOMI graduates the most highly qualified and professional MEO and EEO practitioners ready to provide the warfighting force with the necessary tools to prioritize our shared purpose, merit, initiative, and strength in unity.



“Our team has been working to adapt our most recent Equal Opportunity Advisor Course as well as website and associated products to ensure compliance with the most recent executive orders and guidance,” said Col. Michelle Nash, the commandant of DEOMI. “This pause will give us time to conduct a thorough review.” The pause and review is expected to last up to 180 days. During this time, DEOMI will work closely with the DoD and service components to ensure that their requirements are met.



While conducting the pause and review, DEOMI will leverage information gained from ongoing evaluations, emerging service requirements, executive orders, laws and DoD instructions.



“Hope Research Center will leverage findings from an ongoing MEO programmatic analysis and findings from analysis of course evaluation data to produce evidence-based and targeted recommendations towards compliance and improvements to the MEO and EEO courses offered at DEOMI,” said Monica Daniel, director of DEOMI’s HRC. “Our efforts will ensure decisions and associated activities are informed, effective, and have a higher likelihood of achieving desired outcomes.”



The analysis will drive several additional tasks including, the review of curricula to ensure compliance with Executive Orders and DoD guidance, validating MEO Training Task Lists for all programs with Services and training DEOMI instructors on the new material.



“The review of the curriculum will ensure DEOMI continues to provide MEO and EEO professionals the tools necessary to support operational effectiveness,” said Dr. Kervin Sider, the director of DEOMI’s Education and Training Directorate.”



The review will be an “All of DEOMI” event involving all directorates of the staff and leadership to ensure that all training is effective, remains in compliance with Departmental guidance, and that DEOMI processes operate more efficiently.



“We are taking a “whole of DEOMI” approach to the assessment of our training curricula and training operations to ensure that when the pause and review is completed that DEOMI remains effective and aligned with DoD instructions,” said Dr. Daniel McDonald, the DEOMI deputy commandant. “This will enable MEO and EEO professionals in the field, fleet, and wing to provide vital support to their commanders and to ensure that warfighters’ focus remains on their mission of defending the Nation.”



The pause will impact some resident and virtual Fiscal Year 25 courses. During the pause and review, DEOMI will determine which courses can return to resident availability to meet the previously posted FY 25 course schedule. This will allow a minimum impact on the force ensure that the DoD has highly qualified and professional MEO and EEO practitioners to support the warfighter.



“After the pause and review, DEOMI will continue as a premier training institute that supports the DoD’s mission of excellence, innovation, and unity,” said Sider.



The expected outcome of the review will be a more agile training program adapted to the needs of the warfighter and commanders by equipping MEO and EEO professionals with the tools necessary to respond to emerging challenges with solutions that enhance unit cohesion and operational effectiveness. DEOMI’s core mission focuses on training MEO and EEO professionals who foster a cohesive and high-performing work environment.



“I’m confident that at the end of this pause, DEOMI will be better than ever and able to continue to provide excellent training and products to our Department’s equal opportunity advisors so they can provide the best service possible to our Total Force,” said Nash.”

