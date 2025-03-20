U.S. service members, police visit Rome for Jubilee

Photo By Troy Darr | Lt. Col. Rosemary Reed, Allied Joint Force Command Naples, stands outside the Holy...... read more read more Photo By Troy Darr | Lt. Col. Rosemary Reed, Allied Joint Force Command Naples, stands outside the Holy Door at St. Peters Basilica during the Catholic Church’s Jubilee held every 25 years. The Pope declares a jubilee year once every 25 years, since the tradition began in the 1300s, offering alternatives for Catholics to conduct pilgrimages when it was not always safe to travel to the Holy Land in the Middle East. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Lt. Col. Rosemary Reed, Allied Joint Force Command Naples

VATICAN CITY -- Every 25 years the Catholic Church holds a Jubilee for members of the Catholic faith to make a pilgrimage to Rome.



On Feb. 8-9, nearly 30,000 men and women from more than 100 countries participated in various jubilee festivities in Rome.



Approximately 60 U.S. military and police personnel were represented at the Jubilee events, led by Bishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services of the United States.



Members of the U.S. delegation included 30 personnel from the Allied Forces South Battalion, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, and the New York City Police Department.



The celebrations featured a pilgrimage through the Holy Door at St. Peters Basilica and a mass led by Pope Francis called the Jubilee Mass for Armed Forces, Police and Security Personnel.



After Pope Francis began the homily Archbishop Diego Ravelli continued to read the text as the pope was recovering from bronchitis.



The homily consisted of messaging related to peace, respect for protection of civilians and defending human lives.



"All of you have been entrusted with a lofty mission that embraces numerous aspects of social and political life: defending our nations, maintaining security, upholding legality and justice,” said the pope.



Praising their vigilance amid “the opposing forces of evil,” the homily noted that security personnel who protect the defenseless and uphold law and order in cities and neighborhoods can “teach us that goodness can prevail over everything.”



The papal text also described the sacrifices by military chaplains, who provide moral and spiritual support to military and security personnel, describing them as the presence of God, “who desires to walk at your side, to offer you a listening and sympathetic ear, to encourage you to set out ever anew and to support you in your daily service.”



The homily concluded with a call for those gathered to have the courage to be peacemakers who never lose sight of their purpose to save and protect lives.



"We are grateful for what you do, at times at great personal risk," Pope Francis said. "Thank you because by boarding our storm-tossed boats, you offer us protection and encourage us to stay our course."



In a press release, the Catholic Church estimated that more than 30 million pilgrims from all over the world will travel to Rome this year to celebrate the 2025 Jubilee.



The Pope declares a jubilee year once every 25 years, since the tradition began in the 1300s, offering alternatives for Catholics to conduct pilgrimages when it was not always safe to travel to the Holy Land in the Middle East.