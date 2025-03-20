The Future of the Army: senior leaders visit students at Fort Leavenworth

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Daisy Broker | Lt. Gen. John Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Kendrick traveled to the Army War...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Daisy Broker | Lt. Gen. John Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Kendrick traveled to the Army War College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to talk with students attending the Chief of Staff of the Army’s Core Course, also known as the Pre-Command Course or Command Sergeants Major Course on Feb. 28, 2025. The Command and General Staff School is the largest of four academic schools within the Command and General Staff College system. Its mission is to educate field grade officers to be agile, innovative, and adaptive leaders who communicate effectively and think critically. It can build and lead organizations under mission command in Unified Land Operations. see less | View Image Page

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. – In an engagement with future military leaders, Army Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. James Brian Kendrick visited Command and General Staff Officer Course students here, Feb. 28, 2025.



According to the school's website, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., educates field-grade officers through its Command and General Staff Officer Course to be “agile, innovative and adaptive leaders in increasingly complex and uncertain environments.”



Stubbs told a class of about 50 students that adaptive leaders are essential to success on the modern battlefield, where change is the only constant.



He emphasized that the ability to adapt quickly is crucial for leaders and Soldiers to stay ahead of emerging threats and achieve their mission.



The CGSOC provides master’s-level instruction to nearly 5,000 U.S. Army majors, sister service members, and international personnel annually in one of three ways: the resident course at Fort Leavenworth; one of three satellite and hybrid campuses; or distance learning program.



During his time with the class, Stubbs emphasized the need for optimism and faith in one another to win the fight.



"Confront the brutal truth through enduring optimism and faith in each other," Stubbs said. "You are the future, and we are going to win our battles together," he said. Reflecting on the expectations of the Army National Guard students in attendance Stubbs went on to say," observe, participate, build relationships, and go back to your states as more experienced officers."



Course students seemed to be in consensus about the course's impact.



"The exposure to planning and thinking at higher echelons, especially at the Division and Corps level, was incredibly impactful," said Army Maj. Danny R. Canlas an Infantry and Logistics officer from the Alaska National Guard.

"Alaska is a large state with a smaller force structure,” said Canlas. "Other than a Combat Training Center or Warfighter Exercise, it's hard to train at those higher echelons, especially due to the geographic separation from our division-aligned states. So, it was great to expose myself to a higher level of planning," he said.



Other students like Army Maj. Giovanni Monsanto, a Texas National Guardsman, seemed to appreciate the integration of partner nations and sister services.



"The integration of officers from sister services and international partner nations provides a dialogue that builds perspective and knowledge invaluable to the professional development of ARNG officers," said Monsanto. "We will be able to better serve in the State Partnership Program and have a baseline of understanding to communicate with non-ARNG units in deployed environments," he added.



