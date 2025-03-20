DoD team meets with Palau leaders; provides updates on design of  Malakal Wharf improvement project

Photo By Catherine Cruz-Norton | KOROR, Palau – A Department of Defense (DoD) design team, consisting of...... read more read more Photo By Catherine Cruz-Norton | KOROR, Palau – A Department of Defense (DoD) design team, consisting of representatives from Joint Task Force-Micronesia (JTF-M) and Naval Facilities Engineering and Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest, hosted a two-day meeting in Koror State in the Republic of Palau, Feb. 18-19, to share updates on the proposed Malakal Wharf improvement project. see less | View Image Page

KOROR, Palau – A Department of Defense (DoD) design team, consisting of representatives from Joint Task Force-Micronesia (JTF-M) and Naval Facilities Engineering and Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest, hosted a two-day meeting in Koror State in the Republic of Palau, Feb. 18-19, to share updates on the proposed Malakal Wharf improvement project.



“This was an opportunity for productive discussions with leaders about the proposed design, and to be available for any questions or concerns,” JTF-M Regional Environmental Coordinator, Mark Cruz said. “These meetings are a continuation of the ongoing coordination efforts between Palau and the Department of Defense as we aim to achieve mutual objectives.”



In addition to sharing the proposed timeline and phasing plan, the team discussed updates for the ongoing Environmental Impact Statement, coordination efforts with the Environmental Quality Protection Board, metal debris disposal, dredge spoils beneficial reuse and future port capacity.



Members of the Koror State House of Traditional Leaders joined the discussion and expressed their appreciation for the continued communications. In the summer of 2025, the project will have public meetings to support the Environmental Impact Assessment. The team is led by a Palau-based environmental company that is managing the environmental process to ensure that the project complies with Palau environmental regulations.



The Malakal Wharf improvement project is intended to expand, strengthen and upgrade the wharf to meet modern design standards, account for environmental factors and to significantly increase the Port's capability. At completion of the project, it will accommodate larger vessels and provide more deck space for receiving containers.



