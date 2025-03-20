U.S. and ROK Soldiers Forge Stronger Ties in Joint Wet Gap Training

Photo By Staff Sgt. Cornelius McLean | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 814th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 11th Engineer...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Cornelius McLean | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 814th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, guides a Republic of Korea K1A2 tank across an Improved Ribbon Bridge (IRB) during joint wet gap training as part of Freedom Shield 25 at Yeoncheon-gun, Republic of Korea, on March 20, 2025. Freedom Shield 25 is a multi-domain, military training exercise integrating ground, air, naval, space, and cyberspace elements to enhance readiness through realistic combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean.) see less | View Image Page

YEONCHEON-GUN, Republic of Korea – A river stands between them and mission success. U.S. and Republic of Korea Army Soldiers, side by side, race against time to construct a bridge under simulated combat conditions for the Command Forces Command’s Freedom Shield 25 exercise.

Freedom Shield 25 is a large-scale, multi-domain exercise designed to enhance readiness across ground, air, naval, space, and cyberspace operations. The operations also strengthen the ROK-U.S. alliance, ensuring both forces remain prepared to confront challenges together and deter adversaries in a rapidly evolving security environment.

Soldiers from the 814th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, partnered with ROKA Soldiers from the ROKA's 5th Engineer Brigade, V Corps for joint wet gap crossing training at Yeoncheon-gun, Republic of Korea, on March 20, 2025.

A wet gap crossing is a crucial, military operation enabling forces to maneuver across rivers, lakes, or other water obstacles using temporary bridging systems. This capability is essential in modern warfare, providing troops and equipment with the mobility needed to sustain operations in contested environments where permanent crossings may be unavailable or destroyed.

During the exercise, ROKA and U.S. Army engineers worked in tandem to construct an Improved Ribbon Bridge. Using specialized boats and air assets, the Soldiers transported and assembled multiple bridge sections, allowing ROKA K1 tanks to successfully cross a 190-meter floating bridge.

“This training is essential to strengthening the ROK-U.S. alliance,” said 1st Lt. Lauryn Luangsomkham, platoon leader with the 814th Multi-Role Bridge Company. “Working with the ROK Army presents challenges, mainly due to the language barrier, but they are great people to work with.”

Lt. Col. Brent Kinney, commander of the 11th Engineer Battalion, highlighted the joint collaboration’s success in working together effectively under pressure. “Behind us, you can see a bridge that was just constructed through the combined efforts of both U.S. and ROK Soldiers,” Kinney said. “Even without speaking the same language, we successfully completed a shared task.”

The exercise also reinforced broader strategic objectives of the ROK-US alliance. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor, Combined Forces Command's director of operations said, “As we execute combined joint, all-domain operations during Freedom Shield 25, we are ensuring mutual defense, deterrence, and security throughout the region.”

Freedom Shield 25 reaffirms the enduring commitment of both nations to maintaining a strong, ready alliance, prepared to meet any challenge in the Indo-Pacific region.