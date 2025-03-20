Philippines And U.S. Army Soldiers Exchange Knowledge Of Artillery PMCS

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines — Soldiers from the Philippine Army Artillery Regiment and the U.S. Army 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment conducted a bilateral Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) focused on Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services (PMCS) for artillery systems in support of Salaknib 2025 on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 17, 2025.



As part of ongoing bilateral exercises, the training aimed to enhance both forces’ ability to maintain and sustain their artillery equipment, ensuring combat readiness and operational efficiency. Soldiers from both nations shared best practices in equipment inspections, troubleshooting procedures, and routine maintenance tasks critical for sustained field operations.



Salaknib provides a venue for both the United States and the Philippine Armies to advance interoperability, and most importantly, learn and grow as allies supporting a combined mission during the exercise and real-world operations.



“I think gaining a greater understanding of our allies' capabilities and their understanding of our capabilities benefits us by increasing our ability to operate together,” said 1st Lieutenant Hwui Yoo, the fire direction officer for Alpha Battery, 2-11 Field Artillery Regiment. “Training like this enhances our ability to operate as a cohesive team and strengthens the trust and partnership between our forces.”



The Philippine Army Artillery Regiment demonstrated maintenance procedures for 155mm Howitzers and other key artillery assets. At the same time, U.S. Army Soldiers provided instruction on the PMCS process for the M777 Howitzer, emphasizing the importance of systematic checks and timely repairs.



“We have achieved great success in training with the Philippine Army,” said Staff Sergeant Ricardo P. Garcia, 2nd Section Chief for Alpha Battery, 2-11 Field Artillery Regiment. “The integration between U.S. and Philippines Soldiers is critical because it allows both forces to look inwards at what we do and accomplish for mission success.”



This SMEE highlights the crucial role of logistics and maintenance in sustaining joint operations. As the U.S. and the Philippines deepen military cooperation, these engagements ensure that both forces remain ready to meet regional security challenges and uphold their shared defense commitments.

