FRCSW Engineer Reshapes Navy Composite Repairs

Photo By Janina Lamoglia | FRCSW engineer Dr. Justin Massey demonstrates composite damage assessment using...... read more read more Photo By Janina Lamoglia | FRCSW engineer Dr. Justin Massey demonstrates composite damage assessment using advanced inspection technology. Massey, whose innovations in composite repair have saved the Navy millions, is departing FRCSW for a new role with the Office of Naval Research in Japan. see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. – After nearly 16 years of service at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW), Dr. Justin Massey, Division Head for Composites and Corrosion, is transitioning to a new role with the Office of Naval Research (ONR) in Japan. His departure concludes a defining chapter for FRCSW’s composites team, where Massey has played a critical role in advancing repair techniques that have saved millions in taxpayer dollars and extended the life of naval aircraft.



Massey’s journey at FRCSW began in 2009 when he was hired as an aerospace engineer supporting the F/A-18 program. Over the years, he worked his way up through various roles, including junior materials engineer, senior engineer, and technical team lead, before assuming his current position as division head. Despite climbing the leadership ranks, Massey has remained hands-on in the development of innovative composite repair solutions.



“My whole career here has been about taking on the challenges of composite repair and finding ways to fix things that weren’t meant to be fixed,” Massey said. “That mindset has driven my team’s mission—ensuring aircraft are repaired efficiently, economically, and safely so they can return to the fleet as quickly as possible.”



I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with such a talented, dedicated group of people over the years,” Massey said. “Any success I’ve had is because of the team around me. They’ve inspired me every day with their creativity, resilience, and commitment to the mission.



Under Massey’s leadership, the FRCSW composites team developed novel repair methods that have had a ripple effect across the Navy. One of the most significant breakthroughs was the Diffuse Reflectance Infrared Fourier Transform (DRIFT) technique, which detects thermal damage in composite materials. Originally adapted from geological research, the technology was refined under Massey’s guidance for use on naval aircraft.



In 2017, DRIFT won the Department of Defense’s Maintenance Innovation Challenge after proving its effectiveness in assessing heat-damaged components, including a V-22 Osprey wing that was at risk of replacement. The technique has since been adopted across multiple aircraft platforms, including the F/A-18 and F-35 programs.



“This went from an idea we developed in a small lab in San Diego to being implemented across the Navy and Marine Corps,” Massey said. “It’s something I’m incredibly proud of.”



His team also pioneered the use of 3D-printed molds for composite repairs, merging modern manufacturing with traditional repair techniques to extend the service life of aircraft parts.



Massey’s tenure at FRCSW was not without obstacles. The COVID-19 pandemic created logistical hurdles for his team, as they navigated social distancing requirements while working on mission-critical repairs. Despite the challenges, his team successfully developed new repair solutions for high-value composite components, including structural elements of the F/A-18 and BQM-177A UAV.



Beyond technical contributions, Massey placed a strong emphasis on workforce development. He spearheaded a training pipeline to ensure the next generation of engineers and technicians had the expertise needed to carry on FRCSW’s legacy of excellence in composite repair.



“I always tell my engineers that our job isn’t just about fixing parts—it’s about finding solutions and making the fleet more agile,” he said. “The simplest repair that saves the most time and money is always the best.”



As Massey prepares to assume his new role at ONR, he looks forward to applying his expertise on a broader scale. He will be based in Japan, working with Indo-Pacific allies on advanced research initiatives that support naval aviation sustainability.



“This is a rotation, so there’s a chance I’ll be back one day,” Massey added. “If I do return, I hope to bring back valuable lessons and fresh perspectives from my time with ONR that can further enhance our composite repair capabilities.”



“This is an opportunity to step out of my comfort zone and work on the bigger picture of research and development,” Massey said. “I’ll be looking at emerging technologies that could shape the future of naval aviation, while also strengthening collaboration with our international partners.”



Despite his departure, Massey remains committed to ensuring FRCSW’s composite repair capabilities continue to evolve. He hopes his work will serve as a foundation for future innovations that will keep naval aircraft mission-ready.



“I may be leaving, but my passion for composite repair isn’t going anywhere,” he said. “This team has accomplished incredible things, and I know they’ll keep pushing the envelope even after I’m gone.”

With Massey’s next mission ahead, his impact on the command’s composites program will endure—both in the techniques he helped develop and in the engineers he mentored along the way.