Luke AFB participates in Bamboo Eagle 2025

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — The 13th Combat Air Base Squadron participated in exercise Bamboo Eagle, a large-scale operation consisting of multiple eight-day exercises conducted across various locations and major commands within the U.S. Air Force, last month at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.

“Bamboo Eagle provided a combat representative environment,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Niemi, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander. “By honing our capabilities in dynamic and challenging environments, we strengthen our ability to deter aggression and safeguard our nation’s interests.”

Among the participating units were the 13th Air Task Force, assigned to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, and 15th Air Force, headquartered at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina. The 13th CABS, assigned to Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, took lead in providing critical base operations and sustainment support for deployments.

Collectively, these units are responsible for building mission-ready Airmen through training that sharpens their tactical skills while preparing them to deploy alongside the same team they train with now. By developing familiarity in the months leading up to their deployment cycle, they will enter the fight with unmatched unity and success.

“This exercise was an opportunity to test our ability,” said Brig. Gen. Gerald Donohue, Air Mobility Command’s Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director of operations. “To deploy rapidly and establish operations immediately upon reaching the theater in order to maneuver the joint force at speed, scale, and mass.”

Luke AFB, the lead Combat Service Support Team, alongside Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota, and McConnell AFB, Kansas, together make up the 13th CABS. This triad has been training together throughout the Air Force Force Generation cycle.

“The success of this exercise stems directly from the unit of action initiative,” said Maj. Justin Rees, 13th CABS director of operations. “Every Airmen involved has been training together throughout the entire AFFORGEN Prepare Phase, and this exercise proves that cohesive training leads to lethality.”

Tyndall AFB was selected as a training location for Bamboo Eagle for its ability to simulate realistic execution of crate repair, strengthening critical airfield recovery skills. Airmen from numerous career fields worked together to complete the mission at hand, not only being efficient, but also effective.

“At Tyndall, our airmen lived in deployed conditions, sleeping in tents and eating MREs,” said Senior Master Sgt. Olufemi Owolabi, 13th CABS first sergeant. “Training included working in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture gear from levels one through four. We did our best to make the environment as real as possible to strengthen our airmen’s capability in combat.”

Exercises like Bamboo Eagle mimic realistic, high-pressure environments that enhance readiness, strengthen teamwork, and build the skills needed for rapid deployment. By sharpening these capabilities, they directly contribute to the Air Force’s mission success, ensuring our forces are prepared to deter threats and dominate the skies anytime, anywhere.