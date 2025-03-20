Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting Secretary of the Navy visited Norfolk-based ships

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    Norfolk, Virginia – Acting Secretary of the Navy, Terence Emmert visited the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) and the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during a trip to Naval Station Norfolk, March 20 2025.

    “The Sailors aboard USS Ross and USS Wasp embody the U.S. Navy’s strength, dedication and professionalism,” said Emmert. “Seeing their waterfront training reinforces their critical role in maintaining our national security and maritime superiority.”

    Emmert was joined by Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic.

    "The strength of our Navy relies on our ability to deliver naval surface forces that are ready on arrival and prepared to fight and win,” said Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. “These visits are crucial in providing senior leaders with the opportunity to witness firsthand the unwavering commitment of our Sailors in generating and sustaining that warfighting readiness.”

    Ross is commanded by Cmdr. Vincent Simmon. The ship successfully completed an 18-month Extended Dry-Docking Selected Restricted Availability (EDSRA) and is currently training for future operations.

    Wasp is commanded by Capt. Paul O’Brian. As the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG), the ship returned from a seven-month deployment operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation, Dec. 6, 2024.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
