Cope Tiger 25 takes off in Thailand

Cope Tiger 25 officially launched the first aircraft from the U.S. Air Force, Royal Thai Air Force and the Republic of Singapore Air Force, marking the start of flying operations for the exercise, Mar. 17, 2025.



CT25 is now in its 31st year and serves as a symbol of the three nations’ enduring partnership and commitment in the region.



Airmen and aircraft from the 77th Fighter Squadron based out of Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, are the lead for the U.S. Air Force. This is the unit’s first time participating in exercise Cope Tiger.



“We’re very excited to be here to work with the Royal Thai Air Force and the Republic of Singapore Air Force,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steven McCord, 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron detachment commander. “We’re here to learn more about each other, learn from each other and build our relationships on the ground and in the air. That’s really what Cope Tiger is all about.”



The exercise is scheduled to conclude with a closing ceremony on March 28.

