Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cope Tiger 25 takes off in Thailand

    Cope Tiger 25 takes off in Thailand

    Photo By Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christian Ferguson, 77th Expeditionary Fighter...... read more read more

    THAILAND

    03.19.2025

    Story by Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Cope Tiger 25 officially launched the first aircraft from the U.S. Air Force, Royal Thai Air Force and the Republic of Singapore Air Force, marking the start of flying operations for the exercise, Mar. 17, 2025.

    CT25 is now in its 31st year and serves as a symbol of the three nations’ enduring partnership and commitment in the region.

    Airmen and aircraft from the 77th Fighter Squadron based out of Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, are the lead for the U.S. Air Force. This is the unit’s first time participating in exercise Cope Tiger.

    “We’re very excited to be here to work with the Royal Thai Air Force and the Republic of Singapore Air Force,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steven McCord, 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron detachment commander. “We’re here to learn more about each other, learn from each other and build our relationships on the ground and in the air. That’s really what Cope Tiger is all about.”

    The exercise is scheduled to conclude with a closing ceremony on March 28.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 20:42
    Story ID: 493395
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope Tiger 25 takes off in Thailand, by MSgt Jerilyn Quintanilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cope Tiger 25 takes off in Thailand
    Cope Tiger 25 takes off in Thailand
    Cope Tiger 25 takes off in Thailand
    Cope Tiger 25 takes off in Thailand
    Cope Tiger 25 takes off in Thailand
    Cope Tiger 25 takes off in Thailand
    Cope Tiger 25 takes off in Thailand
    Cope Tiger 25 takes off in Thailand
    Cope Tiger 25 takes off in Thailand
    Cope Tiger 25 takes off in Thailand
    Cope Tiger 25 takes off in Thailand
    Cope Tiger 25 takes off in Thailand
    Cope Tiger 25 takes off in Thailand
    Cope Tiger 25 takes off in Thailand
    Cope Tiger 25 takes off in Thailand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Interoperability
    Thailand
    COPE Tiger
    lethality
    CN25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download