At Career Day, Army and Air Guardsmen Showcase the Benefits of Service

Photo By Avery Schneider | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Donald Trzepacz and Staff Sgt. Victoria Broadwell,...... read more read more Photo By Avery Schneider | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Donald Trzepacz and Staff Sgt. Victoria Broadwell, aerospace medical service specialists assigned to the 107th Medical Group, 107th Attack Wing, New York Air National Guard, and a 7th grade student, stand together during career day at the Lovejoy Discover School #43 in Buffalo, N.Y., March 20, 2025. New York Army and Air National Guardsmen were invited to the school to talk to students about what it’s like to serve in the armed forces in their communities and around the world. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Avery Schneider) see less | View Image Page

The camouflage uniforms of an Army National Guard officer and two Air National Guard medics stood out among a crowd of firefighters, lawyers, a meteorologist, and many more during career day at the Buffalo Public School District’s Lovejoy Discovery School #43.



The Guardsmen talked to students in 3rd through 8th grade about what it means to serve in uniform in the community and around the world.



School #43 Principal Hadassa Bachellor said it's the job of teachers to get students ready for opportunities in school and beyond.



“The earlier that we expose them to the opportunities they have, the more they will be ready and able to pick their choice of studies and able to go into that,” Bachellor said.



She said those opportunities include the armed forces.



“There is nothing better than that, you know, to serve.”



Maj. Jeffrey Miles, an engineer officer assigned to the New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division, fielded a wide range of questions from students in the 3rd, 5th, and 6th grades. What kind of vehicles and weapons he gets to use; what it’s like to fight for his country overseas; how much money he makes; has he ever been hurt; and more.



When the students asked why Miles joined the National Guard, he told them he had begun a civilian career as a high school history teacher in the Buffalo Public School District, but hadn’t let go of a childhood dream of being a Soldier. When the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 took place, he and his students watched in his classroom.



“I didn’t like what I saw, and I wanted to do something about it,” Miles said.



At 25 years old, he joined the Guard and became an engineer officer.



In addition to talking about his time in combat in Afghanistan, Miles shared stories from missions at home when the Guard responded to life-threatening snowstorms, rescuing nursing home residents and delivering food to people stranded in their homes.



In a health education classroom down the hall, Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Donald Trzepacz and Staff Sgt. Victoria Broadwell with the New York Air National Guard’s 107th Attack Wing were explaining what Air Force medics do to save lives at home and overseas.



In addition to showcasing the tools they use, the airmen let 6th and 7th grade students practice applying splints and donning body armor. During the activities, Trzepacz also pitched the benefits of service in the Guard.



“Who wants to go to college,” he asked. “Who’s got a hundred thousand dollars in their pocket right now to pay for college?”



Trzepacz explained that the Guard will pay for tuition, housing, and books, and pay Airmen and Soldiers each month for their part-time military service.



“I think it means a lot to them to see the hard work you guys are doing and how you’re helping our country and saving our country,” said Kara Emblidge, a 5th grade teacher at School #43.



Emblidge has family members who have served in uniform, and students who want to.



“I hope they take away that, if they are interested, what they need to do to pursue that career.”