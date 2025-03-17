Kirtland honors rare “TOP HAND” Graduates, new generation of Nuclear Deterrence experts

Photo By Britianie Teston | Photo of the TOP HAND Graduate patch. The 377th Test and Evaluation Group (TEG),...... read more read more Photo By Britianie Teston | Photo of the TOP HAND Graduate patch. The 377th Test and Evaluation Group (TEG), located at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., hosted its first formal TOP HAND Graduate Ceremony and patch presentation on Mar. 17, recognizing four graduates for their expertise in the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) enterprise. There are fewer than 500 graduates int he history of the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Meagan Seibert) see less | View Image Page

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – Kirtland’s 377th Test and Evaluation Group (TEG), located at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., hosted its first formal TOP HAND Graduate Ceremony and patch presentation on March 17, recognizing four graduates for their expertise in the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) enterprise.



Established in 1972, the TOP HAND program is an elite career-broadening initiative that prepares missileers with specialized expertise in ICBM testing, evaluation, and operations. The program has since expanded to include enlisted and civilian personnel and remains critical to Air Force Global Strike Command as the service advances its ICBM capabilities, including the Sentinel missile system.



Maj. Zachary Dennis, 377th Test and Evaluation Group, Maj. Evan Feinauer, 576th Flight Test Squadron, and Maj. Austin Van Hoesen, 576th Flight Test Squadron were honored during the ceremony, while Capt. Jacob Seabury, 576th Flight Test Squadron was acknowledged as a graduate but was unable to attend.



“The credibility given to graduates is only maintained through the work and integrity of the officers and NCOs who wear the graduate patch”, said Col. Dustin Harmon, 377th Test and Evaluation Group commander. “Being part of the TOP HAND program comes with high expectations, and as a graduate, those expectations only get greater”



With fewer than 500 graduates in its history, the TOP HAND distinction marks an elite group of professionals poised to lead the future of ICBM operations and strategic deterrence.



“I’m grateful for the mentors and TOP HANDers that have come before us, paving the way, building a one-of-a-kind professional development program,” said Van Hoesen. “The time and effort spent developing Operational Test & Evaluation expertise have already paid dividends outside our core mission here at the 377th Test and Evaluation Group. It is humbling to reflect on where we’ve been, where we’re at, and where we’ve yet to go. We’re extremely passionate about our mission and we’re motivated to continue to grow this program and to build upon our heritage.”