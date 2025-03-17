The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on a proposed project to rehabilitate four low head dams along the Souris River in and around Minot, North Dakota.



The project includes eliminating hydraulic rollers found on the downstream side of the Ward County Dam 1, Eastside Estates Dam 1, Eastside Estates Dam 2 and Eastside Estates Dam 3. The proposed action will not affect the overall function of the federal flood risk management project currently in place in Minot.



The public notice can be viewed and downloaded at: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx.



The request is being evaluated under Section 14 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899 (33 USC Section 408), which requires the Corps to review, evaluate, and approve all alterations to federally authorized civil works projects to make sure they are not harmful to the public and still meet the project’s intended purposes.



Comments should be submitted no later than April 21. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed to cemvp-pm@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Michelle Prosser, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55101.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2025 Date Posted: 03.20.2025 16:36 Story ID: 493387 Location: MINOT, NORTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps seeks comments on dam rehabilitation in Minot, North Dakota, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.