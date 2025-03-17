Indo-Pacific Command’s Capabilities Development Working Group builds partnerships, advances security cooperation

Photo By John Hughel | Capabilities Development Working Group participants take part in a discussion...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | Capabilities Development Working Group participants take part in a discussion following a trilateral working session attended by representatives of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and delegations from Japan and the Republic of Korea on March 6, 2025, at Camp Withycombe in Happy Valley, Oregon. The trilateral meeting was designed to identify, synchronize, and integrate security cooperation activities to advance shared security interests in the region. (Air National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department) see less | View Image Page

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — The 2025 Capabilities Development Working Group (CDWG) reconvened for a week of working sessions and collaboration aimed at enhancing security cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.



This year, more than 450 participants, including international partners and delegations from Japan and the Republic of Korea gathered. The event was held for the third consecutive year at Camp Withycombe, Oregon from March 3 to 7, 2025, and built upon the foundational principles of a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.



The event was organized by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s J5 Strategic Policy and Planning Directorate, in collaboration with the J55 Security Cooperation Division. The event focused on assessing feasibility and building momentum while identifying and developing specific military capabilities for each partner nation.



At the start of the conference, British Commodore Jonathan Lett, USINDOPACOM J5 Deputy Director for Policy, welcomed attendees and encouraged them to actively participate in both the training sessions and the breakout groups during CDWG.



“Our primary responsibility is deterrence; however, we must ensure that we have adequate warfighting capabilities to succeed in conflict,” he stated, emphasizing the week’s objectives. “I encourage you to maximize your participation in this event, focusing on enhancing your security cooperation efforts and supporting the warfighter.”



Taking that message to heart, Army Maj. Aaron Harris, Chief of the Office of Defense Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste, underscored the importance of his role in coordinating training opportunities and enhancing the capabilities of partner nations in the Pacific region.



“I work with their military on a variety of projects, so for example, right now we have an English language program for their Air Component, taking 10 airmen at a time through the defense language institute,” Harris said. “Another project with a team of [U.S. Navy] Seabees working with their military to construct a humanitarian assistant warehouse.”



As a Foreign Area Officer serving in a Security Cooperation Officer (SCO) role, Harris is an extension of INDOPACOM J55 and is 18 months into his current assignment. He noted there are various opportunities for training, multilateral exercises, and direct military-to-military support with partner nations.



“My role in defense cooperation involves coordinating numerous bilateral projects and working alongside military personnel from other nations to implement security assistance," Harris said. "Each embassy has the capability to build and customize training opportunities for our partner nations in the Pacific."



The role of SCOs is continuously evolving. In many ways, they function as Soldier-Statesmen and serve as the primary military advisors to ambassadors. Often they work closely with National Guard State Partnership Program Bilateral Affairs Officers assigned to partner nations from the 54 states and U.S. territories. A crucial aspect of fulfilling these responsibilities is the peer-to-peer networking that takes place during CDWG, both in the scheduled formal sessions, breakout groups, and ad-hoc meetings throughout the week.



“You move beyond just exchanging emails and can actually put a face to someone you might have been informally referred to by others in the career field,” Harris said. “This is an opportunity to refocus and engage with my peers and others, using them as a sounding board for feedback... it also provides some new tools to work with.”



Participants can leverage peer-to-peer feedback to improve their skills and overcome challenges together. This collaborative approach promotes the development of strong, supportive networks of allies throughout the region. Engaging with one another, they share insights, resources, and strategies, ultimately enhancing cooperation on many levels with partner nations.



During the week, Navy Cmdr. Sean Jin took advantage of opportunities to interact with fellow SCOs. As he approaches the conclusion of his three-year assignment as the Chief of Defense Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka, Jin recognizes that the CDWG empowers him to connect with and team up with key leaders. It also allowed him to come home to Oregon and check in with some of his family members in the state.



"I graduated from the University of Oregon in 2009. Shortly after that, I was commissioned as a supply and logistics officer. When I learned about the Foreign Area Officer program, it sounded exciting and challenging on many levels," Jin said, crediting Mr. Dave Jensen, USINDOPACOM J55 Division Chief, for his enduring leadership.



“He [Jensen] has put a tremendous amount of effort into making this process as rigorous and systematic as possible,” Jin said. “Overall, I have observed that his team has done an excellent job of providing guidance, linking our events to our activities, and effectively using the resources and funding allocated to our partner countries.”



Jin emphasized the importance of enhancing maritime security and domain awareness capabilities for Sri Lanka and the Maldives. By offering training and economic support, the U.S. can foster stronger partnerships that benefit all stakeholders involved.



“Navigating the maritime environment presents unique challenges that differ significantly from land travel. Unlike cars that typically operate on established roadways, boats can roam into international waters, creating opportunities for illicit activities,” Jin said. “This lack of oversight facilitates issues such as drug trafficking, smuggling, and human trafficking, all of which commonly occur through maritime routes…which underscores the need for enhanced regulation and monitoring in these areas.”



Ensuring the security of these corridors is pivotal for promoting free and open international commerce, which offers significant advantages to global trade. The U.S. is working with partners to improve security in these regions. Ongoing involvement helps promote stability and safety, building long-term geopolitical goals.



During the annual CDWG, various developments and threats can be discussed in more detail. Thus, having access to both the extensive facilities and secure spaces at the Armed Forces Reserve Center on Camp Withycombe presents valuable opportunities for development and collaboration.



“This training facility has truly been a remarkable asset over the past three years. As I looked out over the expansive drill floor this week, I was struck by the numerous groups actively engaged in follow-up discussions,” Commodore Lett said, highlighting the recurring location for the working group. “This training facility offers an excellent environment for security, teamwork, and ample space for small group discussions during the training.”



The facility supported several bilateral and trilateral discussions aimed at advancing shared security interests in the region. Lett welcomed the trilateral security cooperation session where U.S. representatives met with delegations from the Republic of Korea and Japan.



“It’s about bringing all of these groups together – where meeting face-to-face, we can enhance the way we work together, and support regional security and stability,” he said.



The sessions focus on sharing best practices, discussing past challenges, and troubleshooting to anticipate future concerns. In light of the dynamic developments within the Indo-Pacific region, Lett emphasized the emerging concerns in various countries that gained attention throughout the week.



"In terms of diplomatic and military relations with Cambodia, a potential key partnership is beginning to emerge," Lett stated. "However, this past year in the South China Sea, we have witnessed issues arising from China concerning the Philippines."



Leaders from the Indo-Pacific region have begun to adopt the term ICAD – which stands for illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive. This term is now being used to characterize a range of actions that historically might have been referred to as “grey zone incidents.”



“These 'grey zone' activities reside in the critical space between conventional peace and war. This reinforces my earlier point from the conference's outset about the critical importance of this year's working group.” Lett asserted. “While we focus on deterrence and maintaining a position of peace through strength – we must also be fully prepared for potential conflicts and the realities of war.”