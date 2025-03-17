Wyoming Service Academy ROTC and Congressional Informational Event

CASPER, Wyo. (Mar. 11, 2025) – On Saturday, April 5th, between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM, representatives from three Service Academies (U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point) and three college ROTC Programs (University of Colorado Naval NROTC, University of Wyoming Army ROTC, University of Wyoming Air Force ROTC) will present a U.S. Service Academy, ROTC, and Congressional Information Event at Natrona County High School in Casper (930 S Elm Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601 - please enter through the east side main entrance).







This event provides the opportunity for parents and students to join representatives from the Academies and ROTC Programs regarding the various Academy and ROTC/NROTC application processes, attending a military academy or ROTC/NROTC program, and serving as a commissioned officer in the United States Armed Forces. This is also an opportunity to hear from representatives of the Congressional Delegations regarding how they can assist students gain a nomination to a Service Academy. The majority of the applications for the Class of 2030 open this spring and this would be a great chance to obtain information and start working those applications over the summer.







The Military Service Academies are federally funded institutions. All students receive a full scholarship including tuition, room and board, and complete medical coverage.



The event is free and open to the public. Media are welcome to attend. Please consider posting to your community calendar of events.

