The TRICARE Dental Program Website Has a New Look!

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Have you checked out the new TRICARE Dental Program website yet? You might notice the TDP recently unveiled a refreshed website, featuring a new design intended to help you find what you need easier and quicker.

“The most noticeable change is the website's overall look,” said Douglas Elsesser, a program analyst with the Dental Program Branch of the TRICARE Health Plan at the Defense Health Agency. “The updated layout makes searching your important TDP benefits information simpler.”



Important TDP forms

One of the most frequently visited sections of the TDP website continues to be the Dental Forms page, and it’s easy to find! You can find the Dental Forms section through the main navigation menu by clicking Forms and Resources.



Important forms you might use frequently for dental coverage are the TDP Claims Form and the DD Form 2813.



• DD Form 2813 (Guard Reserve-Dental Readiness Classification). Use the DD Form 2813 to help the DOD track your dental health if you’re a TDP member enrolled in the National Guard and Reserve. (Note: A TDP network dentist will complete this form for members.)

• TDP Claims Form (CONUS). Use this form to file a claim for the dental services you received in the continental U.S. (Note: A TDP network dentist will submit claims for members.)

• TDP OCONUS Predeterminations & Claim Form. Use this form to file a claim for dental services you received outside of the continental U.S. (Note: A TRICARE OCONUS preferred dentist will complete this form for members.)



My Account

Another frequently visited section of the TDP website is My Account, where you can find the self-service tools to access, review, and manage your TDP account online 24 hours a day. You can also find your My Account page through the main navigation menu of the site. To log in, simply use your DS Logon.



My Account video

A helpful feature of the new TDP website is the handy instructional My Account video found on the My Account page. This short video offers a visual guide to understanding and using all the features your My Account page has to offer, including how to sign in if you’re having trouble.



Visit the TDP website at www.uccitdp.com.