Fort Buchanan's Installation Legal Office supports the Warfighter

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO – The Fort Buchanan’s Installation Legal Office (ILO) provides essential legal services to service members, families, and retirees at building 390 all year around. Services include power of attorney, affidavits, legal assistance, notary services, sworn statements, and wills.



Lt. Col. Ignacio D. Maramba, the Staff Judge Advocate for Fort Buchanan, and the Director of the Installation Legal Office emphasizes that the office's services are crucial for maintaining soldiers’ readiness.



"Legal assistance for Soldiers helps them focus on their military duties. We provide personalized legal support so they can mobilize without fewer distractions in their personal lives and legal affairs," Maramba explained.



In connection with serving servicemembers in the Caribbean, the Staff Judge Advocate also noted the importance and versatility of the bilingual services they provide.



"Puerto Rico is a bilingual area, and many local functions occur in Spanish as well as English. We ensure smooth translation between English and Spanish and vice versa for those who may not speak either language fluently. Our legal translations are accurate and accepted in jurisdictions worldwide," added Maramba.



William Cortes Lugo, senior paralegal, highlighted the office's role in alleviating concerns for service members during deployment.



"We create Family Care Plans to help service members focus on their preparation. We also assist with Permanent Change of Station (PCS) requirements for all branches, providing necessary power of attorney services to facilitate moving vehicles off the island," said Cortes Lugo.



Eligibility for legal assistance is governed by law and regulations. The ILO team recommends that customers bring a common access or retired identification card when requesting services.



"We require proper documentation to identify individuals correctly so that we are providing services to eligible personnel. " said SPC Zachary Tipton.



For Angela D. Negrete, the widow of a Puerto Rico National Guard member, the Fort Buchanan ILO provides great services.



"I prefer to come to the base for legal services because the staff always answers my questions. Even after my husband's passing, I find support readily available, and I feel welcomed whenever I reach out," said Negrete.



For additional information about the ILO's services, contact (787) 707-5155 or visit https://www.facebook.com/FortBuchananofficial



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.

