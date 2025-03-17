Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer Visits Fort Huachuca

Photo By Amy Stork | Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer receives a demonstration of the PDW C-100...... read more read more Photo By Amy Stork | Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer receives a demonstration of the PDW C-100 Medium Range Reconnaissance Unmanned Aircraft System from the 2-13th Aviation Regiment at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, March 13. His visit highlights the importance of intelligence and aviation training in support of Multi-Domain Operations. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – Sergeant Major of the Army (SMA) Michael Weimer visited Fort Huachuca to engage with Soldiers and observe cutting-edge training and technological advancements crucial to the Army’s modernization efforts, March 13. His visit highlights the importance of intelligence and aviation training in support of Multi-Domain Operations (MDO).



As part of his visit, Weimer received a U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence command brief from Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Townsend, the USAICoE senior enlisted advisor. This briefing provided insights into the ongoing initiatives and priorities of USAICoE, emphasizing the role of intelligence professionals in modern warfare and the integration of emerging technologies to enhance operational effectiveness.



“It is a great opportunity for us to showcase to the SMA how important Fort Huachuca is to our national defense,” said Townsend. “From developing Intelligence Warfighters, defending our unified networks, to delivering next-generation technological capabilities, Team Huachuca is on the leading edge of driving lethality.”



Weimer also received a tour of the 1LT John R. Fox MDO Range Complex, a key facility for training, testing, experimenting, and refining warfighting capabilities across multiple domains. The MDO Range provides an environment with the full development and representation of modern threat capabilities and activities across the electromagnetic spectrum to address warfighting concepts and transformation requirements for the Army of the future.



"Success on the battlefield starts with intelligence—seeing and understanding the threat ensures leaders can make decisions faster than our adversaries,” Weimer said. “The work being done here at USAICoE and the MDO Range ensures we are transforming our intelligence professionals and experimenting with new technologies to keep the Army the most lethal and capable force in the world."



Following the MDO Range tour, Weimer was briefed on the training reforms for 35F Intelligence Analyst Advanced Individual Training by the 305th Military Intelligence Battalion. The battalion recently piloted the All-Source II workstation, integrated sUAS during tactical training, and upgraded enemy capabilities within the instruction. These efforts add more rigor and reality for each Soldier attending the course.



“Our instructors and drill sergeants are driving this transformation and enabling us to deliver the most trained and ready analysts for the fight,” said Lt. Col. Gil Juarez, 305th Military Intelligence Battalion commander.



To wrap up his visit, Weimer received a demonstration of the PDW C-100 Medium Range Reconnaissance (MRR) Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) from the 2-13th Aviation Regiment. The C-100 UAS is a key asset in modern reconnaissance and surveillance operations, providing enhanced situational awareness and intelligence-gathering capabilities as the Army continues to transform in contact.



The 2-13th is at the forefront of the Army’s transformation in contact as one of the TiC units fielding the latest Short and Medium Range Recon systems, as well as training Soldiers in adaptive manufacturing during what the unit has dubbed the ‘Monster Garage’ phase which uses 3D printers, said Command Sgt. Maj. David Garcia, 2-13th senior enlisted advisor.



“2-13th Aviation Regiment was honored to host SMA Michael Wiemer to showcase our efforts in transforming the Tactical UAS Operator, 15W, and TUAS Maintainer, 15E, MOS’s following the Shadow Divestment,” Garcia said. “SMA Wiemer shared his vision for the future of the UAS Warfighter, emphasizing the need to master the basics and remain ready to adapt to the changing operational environment at light speed. 2-13th has pioneered the way forward as the world’s largest UAS training center, building UAS Warfighters for our Total Army.”



Weimer’s visit to the installation demonstrates the Army’s ongoing efforts to integrate new technology with training and operational readiness.