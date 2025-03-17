Fort Drum families explore nutritious recipes with Family Advocacy Program educators

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum family members chop, stir, and blend their way to create a nutritious meal...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum family members chop, stir, and blend their way to create a nutritious meal with the Family Advocacy Program team March 20 inside the Enrichment Center. The class encouraged children to sample a variety of healthy produce while getting hands-on experience with cooking skills. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N. Y. (March 20, 2025) -- “I love broccoli!”



“Why did they give us a mushroom?”



“My own avocado!”



These were some of the reactions from children when presented with a colorful variety of produce March 20 inside the Enrichment Center, as Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program educators hosted an interactive cooking class for family members.



Jordan Reeves, family and life development educator, guided participants on how to make a fun and nutritious meal that included cereal bars, baked potatoes loaded with vegetables, and homemade herb butter.



“Today is all about getting children to eat more fruits and veggies, and offering healthier options that are easy to make,” she said.



Throughout the class, children were encouraged to get hands-on with the food and become comfortable with the textures and tastes of items they may not have sampled before. They also practiced simple culinary skills with child-safe cooking utensils.



“The parents, for the most part, let their kids do the majority of the work,” Reeves said. “That encourages them to eat more and try new things.”



Reeves said the FAP team hosts two cooking classes every month, each one with a different theme and recipes.



But helping families cook nutritious meals is just a fraction of what they offer the Fort Drum community.



The FAP team is hosting a free Healthy Environments Workshop from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., March 24 at the Enrichment Center on 4th Armored Division Drive. Attendees can learn about common household hazards, and tips to create a health and safe space for family members.



The workshop will be available twice monthly, and registration is required. For more information, call (315) 772-5914.



There is also a free Baby Basics class scheduled from 10 a.m. until noon March 26. This interactive class equips parents of all levels with essential skills for their baby’s first six months. To register, call (315) 772-0748 or 772-5914.



The annual Baby Palooza resource fair is slated from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. April 23 at the Fort Drum Post Exchange. The first 100 parents to arrive will receive a free resource bag.



For more information about FAP, call (315) 772-6704, visit https://home.army.mil/drum/my-fort/all-services/soldier-family-readiness-division, and follow on www.facebook.com/FTdrumFAP. The FAP office is located inside the Soldier and Family Readiness Center, Bldg. 10250 on 4th Armored Division Drive.



Community members also can stay updated on FAP events and other installation activities by downloading the My Army Post app, available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.