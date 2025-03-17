CNATRA Hosts Leaders from the French Navy

Photo By Morgan Galvin | Chief of Naval Air Training, Rear Admiral Brophy hosts Captain Lionel Delort,...... read more read more Photo By Morgan Galvin | Chief of Naval Air Training, Rear Admiral Brophy hosts Captain Lionel Delort, Commanding Officer and Commander Francois Daylaud, Deputy Commander of the French Navy (FN) Naval Air Training School, for a site visit on Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 17, 2025. see less | View Image Page

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (March 20, 2025) - Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) hosted Captain Lionel Delort, Commanding Officer and Commander Francois Daylaud, Deputy Commander of the French Navy (FN) Naval Air Training School, for a site visit on Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, Texas.



On Monday, March 17, 2025, the FN leaders visited Training Air Wing (TRAWING) 4 and CNATRA’s headquarters. During their visit, they were briefed on current and future naval flight training operations and toured the flight line.



Prior to arriving at NAS Corpus Christi, Delort and Daylaud had the opportunity to visit NAS Pensacola to observe the Naval Introductory Flight Evaluation program as well as NAS Whiting Field for a tour of TRAWING 5 and Training Squadron (VT) 2.



"This visit provided an excellent opportunity to meet with our French counterparts and discuss the training of naval aviators," said Rear Admiral Richard Brophy, Chief of Naval Air Training. "Our naval flight training fosters shared standards, strengthens our bonds between allies and enhances national security.”



CNATRA trains French naval flight students across multiple platforms in the Naval Air Training Command. Upon becoming a winged Naval Aviator, these students will return to France to fly the E-2C Hawkeye or Rafale Marine fighter aircraft.