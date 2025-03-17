Army Reserve division celebrates former president’s 188th birthday

Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted a wreath-laying ceremony...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted a wreath-laying ceremony March 18 at Princeton Ceremony in Princeton, New Jersey, on what would have been the 188th birthday of past-President Grover Cleveland. The event was hosted by Maj. Gen. Kris Belanger, 99th RD commanding general. This ceremony is part of the Presidential Wreath Laying Program administered by the White House Military Office, which is responsible for coordinating the annual placement of presidential wreaths at the final resting places of former presidents. (U.S. Army photo by Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

PRINCETON, N.J. – “On behalf of the President of the United States and the White House, thank you all for joining us for this wreath-laying ceremony,” said Maj. Gen. Kris Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, to community and military members gathered March 18 at Princeton Cemetery to honor former President Grover Cleveland on what would’ve been his 188th birthday.



“The military presence here shows a sign of utmost respect for President Cleveland,” said Princeton Mayor Mark Freda. “I thank you, Armed Forces, and I thank you, community members, for being here in Princeton.”



This annual wreath-laying ceremony has been hosted by the 99th RD on Cleveland’s birthday for almost two decades at his final resting place in Princeton Cemetery.



“Grover Cleveland was praised for his honesty, his self-reliance, and his integrity,” said Mr. Robert Maguire, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army-Emeritus for New Jersey. “He relentlessly fought political corruption.”



This wreath-laying ceremony is part of the Presidential Wreath Laying Program administered by the White House Military Office, which is responsible for coordinating the annual placement of presidential wreaths at the final resting places of former presidents, famous Americans and certain memorials of historical significance. The ritual of wreath-laying symbolizes the beauty and brevity of life.



“It’s an honor to be here with you all today celebrating and commemorating the 22nd and 24th president of the United States on his birthday,” shared Mark Texel, assistant director of the New Jersey State Park Service and administrator of the New Jersey State Office for Historical Sites.



Cleveland enacted several initiatives during his presidency, such as reforms within the federal government to create fair hiring practices, creation of the Interstate Commerce Commission to regulate vessel transports and telephone companies, his precedent-setting use of the executive veto power, and the passage of the Enabling Act in 1894 which led to Utah becoming the 45th state.



“The Army’s definition of selfless service is, ‘Put the welfare of the nation, the Army and your subordinates before your own,” Belanger explained. “President Cleveland certainly lived the value of selfless service during his 71 years, putting the welfare of the nation and its citizens before his own during a life that started and ended right here in the Garden State.”



Throughout his eight years in the office of the chief executive, Cleveland embraced the notion of service to the nation in every decision he made and every challenge he overcame, in much the same way Soldiers embody the Army Value of selfless service.



“Cleveland lived by the same values we in the Army hold dear – loyalty, duty, respect, selfless-service, honor, integrity, and personal courage.” Belanger added.