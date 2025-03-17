Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest - Three Carriers

    03.20.2025

    Story by Michael A Furlano 

    Established in 1919, Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) personnel have been the Backbone of Readiness for more than 105 years. Here we see three aircraft carriers docked at NAS North Island in 1975. The USS Hancock, USS Constellation and USS Kitty Hawk all served with designation and their aircraft would not have been able to keep flying without the knowledge and effort of FRCSW employees.

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest is the Navy’s premier West Coast aircraft repair, maintenance, and overhaul organization specializing in the Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and their related systems. For more information please visit our website at https://frcsw.navair.navy.mil/

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 13:29
    Story ID: 493343
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
