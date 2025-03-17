Fleet Readiness Center Southwest - Three Carriers

Established in 1919, Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) personnel have been the Backbone of Readiness for more than 105 years. Here we see three aircraft carriers docked at NAS North Island in 1975. The USS Hancock, USS Constellation and USS Kitty Hawk all served with designation and their aircraft would not have been able to keep flying without the knowledge and effort of FRCSW employees.



Fleet Readiness Center Southwest is the Navy's premier West Coast aircraft repair, maintenance, and overhaul organization specializing in the Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and their related systems.

