2024 JAG and NLSC Service Members of the Year

Washington, D.C. – Navy Legalman 1st Class David P. Schneider – who is assigned to USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) – has been named the Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) 2024 Service Member of the Year. Navy Legalman 1st Class Mishonne S. White – who is assigned to Region Legal Service Office Mid-Atlantic Branch Office Oceana – is the Naval Legal Service Command (NLSC) 2024 Service Member of the Year.



The awards were announced during a March 20 virtual ceremony hosted by the Acting Navy JAG, Rear Adm. Lia Reynolds, and Rear Adm. David G. Wilson, commander of NLSC. They were joined during the event by Master Chief Legalman Lourdie B. Powell, who is the senior enlisted advisor to the JAG, and Master Chief Legalman Tiffany N. George, who is the senior enlisted leader for NLSC.



“Your nominations are a testament to your dedication, to your leadership, and to the extraordinary caliber of your service to our Navy and our nation,” Reynolds told the award finalists during the event. “[Your] work … demonstrates a continued commitment to the shared purpose of keeping our homeland safe, and to ensuring our JAG Corps is best postured to help our Navy fight and win.”



Schneider and White were chosen from among 26 nominees for these prestigious awards. The six finalists also included Legalman 1st Class Linnea Walters and Legalman 1st Class Khalil A. Wilkinscain, who were nominated for the JAG Service Member of the Year award; and Legalman 1st Class Laquoston T. Hafner and Legalman 1st Class Alexa J. Martin, who were nominated for the NLSC Service Member of the Year award.



“Though we can only select two winners, all of our finalists deserve recognition. I am incredibly proud of all of you, and I thank you for everything you do,” said Wilson.



Schneider – who hails from Kankakee, Ill. – serves as the Dwight D. Eisenhower’s leading petty officer at sea, overseeing maintenance, supplies, cleanliness, and room assignments, exponentially enhancing the quality of life for his shipmates. Within the ship’s legal office, he manages office procedures and the case tracker, and processes legal matters for more than 5,000 Sailors. He also mentors nine Sailors, driving their professional development and enhancing their technical competency and warfighting readiness. During the past year, he has played a critical role in Legalman recruitment efforts, contributing to the rating achieving a manning level of 94 percent.



“Receiving this honor represents the sacrifices my Sailors, leadership, command, and our families provided through their unconditional support,” said Schneider. “I am not receiving this honor, as it belongs to the Ike, our families, and shipmates across the organization, and it represents a dedication to maintaining the worldwide forever-burning flame of justice!” Schneider’s commanding officer, Capt. Shane Marchesi, said Schneider cares about every Sailor.



“He unifies our command and cross-organizational partners, improving our operational excellence and lethality. It is because of Sailors like Schneider that we are the ‘Best Damn Ship in the Navy!’” said Marchesi.



White – who hails from Lake Placid, Fla. – served as the acting leading chief petty officer for the Region Legal Service Office Mid-Atlantic Trial Department – the busiest in the Navy – from December 2023 to September 2024. She currently is the sole paralegal for Naval Air Station Oceana, providing essential legal support to the installation’s leadership team and its 79 tenant commands. During the past year, she excelled as a mentor and served as an inspirational example for her colleagues.



“Receiving the award is more than a reflection of my hard work. It recognizes the collective effort of my team, mentors, and leaders who have guided, supported, and invested in my growth throughout my career,” said White. “I take the utmost pride in being the best role model I can be for my junior sailors and my daughters. This recognition demonstrates to them that, through perseverance, teamwork, and the support of those around you, anything is possible.”



White’s commanding officer, Capt. Megan Smith, called her “irreplaceable.”



“She commands, develops, and mentors everyone in her path – military personnel, civilians, and junior officers alike – with a fierce dedication that sets her apart,” said Smith. “She is the epitome of a deckplate leader, leading with unparalleled strength and influence wherever she goes!”



Throughout this week, the six finalists took part in virtual professional development events and interviews with a selection board. They were evaluated based on their performance of duties, leadership, special accomplishments, and overall contributions to mission success, as well as force efficiency, morale, and welfare.



The Navy JAG Corps provides full-spectrum legal services that enable naval and joint operations in support of America’s national security. The organization includes approximately 2,500 officers, enlisted personnel, civilians, and Reserve members, who are assigned to the Office of the JAG, the Office of Special Trial Counsel, Naval Legal Service Command, and other operational, administrative, and joint commands. For more information, visit www.jag.navy.mil.