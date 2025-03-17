The heartbeat of the clinic: 59th Medical Wing cardiology pumps out awards

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Amid expanding operations, two civilians and one field grade officer from Wilford Hall’s 59th Medical Wing cardiology clinic were recognized for their versatility and dedication to providing superior health care.



The three members each received a group-level award in January.

Suzanne Packard, a registered cardiac sonographer and respiratory care instructor, received the 2024 Civilian Category II Non-Supervisor of the Year award.



Amanda Engelke, a licensed vocational nurse, was recognized as the 2024 Civilian Category I Non-Supervisor of the Year. Maj. Chad Haller, a cardiologist, was named the 59th Medical Group Field Grade Officer of the Year.



In addition to the three group-level awards, Packard, a U.S. Navy veteran, was announced as the 2024 Civilian Category II Non-Supervisor of the Year for the 59th Medical Wing during a banquet at the Gateway Club last month.

Lt. Col. Charles McMichael, the cardiology clinic’s flight commander, said the awards reflect the team’s cohesiveness and capability.



“With everyone working together, it’s one of the most highly functional teams I've ever had the privilege of working with,” McMichael said.

Packard, who has been with the clinic for 13 years, began her medical career by enlisting as a Navy corpsman. After eight years of active-duty service, she used the GI Bill to become a cardiovascular technologist.

Today, Packard serves as the clinic’s lead sonographer, providing noninvasive diagnostic tests such as cardiac imaging, treadmill stress tests and electrocardiograms—procedures that largely support the Basic Military Training mission.



“I’m not one of those people who sit at home and do nothing—I hope to continue to challenge myself,” she said.



Packard also serves as a Phase II instructor for airmen training to become respiratory care practitioners.



"I've always wanted to be in health care, and I enjoy what I do,” Packard said. “That's why when the Phase II instructor position became available, I applied for it. It gave me that next step to keep things interesting.”

McMichael said Packard is integral to the clinic’s mission.



“I’ve seen her multiple times be a patient advocate and report her findings to the cardiologist,” he said. “She’s also a vital part of our team because she manages our competency assessment folder program, ensuring everyone’s training is up to date—a pretty cumbersome and time-consuming duty.”

Engelke, who works as a licensed vocational nurse at the clinic, also finds ways to assist others and go the extra mile.



“She’s keeping the clinic moving with all the patient appointments, keeping the doctors on time and making sure everything runs smoothly,” McMichael said. “She’s one of the most positive people, and she always has great interactions with patients.”



Engelke said she’s honored to work alongside a team she can trust.

“I’m fortunate that I work at a clinic with good leadership and really good coworkers and colleagues,” she said. “I have friends who work in other clinics who admire our clinic for how cohesive we are. Whether we have really high-impact days or not, we do really well together.”



The clinic is comprised of 25 employees, including service members, civilians and contractors. Though some may eventually relocate for a different job or assignment, Packard said the connections created at the clinic are special.



“A lot of us have been here for a long time, and no family is perfect, but I do think of us as a family because we’ve known each other for so long,” she said. “You kind of become a family, and it’s nice to have that camaraderie. I think the military creates that environment.”

