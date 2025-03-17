Michigan National Guard Biathlon Team Competes at National Championship

Courtesy Photo | Members from the Michigan National Guard Biathlon Team compete at the Chief, National...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members from the Michigan National Guard Biathlon Team compete at the Chief, National Guard Bureau (CNGB) Biathlon Competition, held this year at the Mt. Itasca Winter Sports Center in Coleraine, Minn., Feb. 28-March 5, 2025. The CNGB Biathlon competition is an annual competition held in one of three host states, Minnesota, Utah and Vermont, and is open to National Guard members in all 54 states and territories. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

LANSING, Mich.—The Michigan National Guard Biathlon Team recently competed at the 49th Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship, held at Mt. Itasca, Minnesota, in February 2024. This annual event brings together top competitors from across the country in an intense test of endurance, marksmanship and skiing ability. Among those competitors was Capt. Austin DeOrio, who took an unconventional path to the sport.



Three years ago, DeOrio spotted an announcement in a fragmentary order and decided to give the National Guard Biathlon Team a shot. Though he had experience with downhill skiing and was a strong marksman, he had never tried cross-country skiing. A biathlon is a winter sport that combines cross-country skiing with rifle marksmanship. Athletes must ski through a demanding course while stopping at intervals to shoot targets, requiring both endurance and precision under pressure.



“I looked like Bambi the first time I tried skiing,” DeOrio said with a laugh.



Now in his second year of competition, after missing last season due to deployment, DeOrio has found his footing. Competing alongside fellow Michigan National Guard soldiers, he has embraced the challenge of balancing rigorous biathlon training with the demands of regular drills and annual training.



The Chief National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship, now in its 49th year, featured nearly 100 Guardsmen from 18 states competing in four races, ranging from 4.5 to 15 kilometers.



The biathlon is a unique sport, requiring athletes to ski a loop, shoot five targets from a prone position, ski another loop and then shoot five more targets from a standing position. Missed shots mean extra laps, making precision just as important as speed.



Training for the sport is challenging, especially in Michigan, which lacks a dedicated biathlon range.



“We have to drive to Wisconsin to access a range,” DeOrio said. “We try to get out and ski on our own as much as possible, but a lot of it comes down to individual effort and preparation.”



Despite the obstacles, the Michigan National Guard Biathlon Team continues to make an impact. Competitors often meet for the first time on race day, making their teamwork and adaptability all the more impressive.



“For me, it’s about skiing straight without falling, keeping my heart rate low, pushing up the hills and shooting straight,” DeOrio said.



The competition was fierce, with states like Vermont, Minnesota and Wisconsin consistently dominating the leaderboards. Michigan's athletes, however, held their own.



Staff Sgt. David Dohnal, Staff Sgt. Michael Merfert and Capt. Bradford Watkins competed in the men’s open class, securing a sixth-place finish in the relay and coming close to a podium spot with a fourth-place finish in the patrol race. Watkins, a first-year competitor with a background in cross-country skiing, led the team with strong performances, placing 18th in both the 10km sprint and 12.5km pursuit races. Dohnal and Merfert, both in their third year of competition, also posted personal bests.



In the novice category, Sgt. Shelby Flory and Capt. DeOrio returned for their second year. Flory placed eighth in both the female novice sprint and pursuit races, later teaming up with competitors from Colorado and Rhode Island to secure a second-place finish in the novice relay. DeOrio placed 10th in the men’s novice sprint and pursuit races and found success in team events, earning first place in the composite relay and second in the novice patrol race alongside competitors from Idaho.



Looking ahead, the team hopes to continue growing, welcoming new members who are teachable, physically fit and have a competitive mindset.



“The best part of being on the team is seeing your teammates succeed, reach their goals and achieve results at a competitive level,” DeOrio said.



For those interested in joining the Michigan National Guard Biathlon Team, Capt. Austin DeOrio can be contacted for more information at austin.a.deorio.mil@army.mil.



Results:

Men's Open Class:

Relay: 6th place

Patrol Race: 4th place

10km Sprint: CPT Watkins (18th), SSG Dohnal (20th)

12.5km Pursuit: CPT Watkins (18th), SSG Merfert (24th)

Novice Class:

Female Novice Sprint & Pursuit: SGT Flory (8th place)

Men's Novice Sprint & Pursuit: CPT DeOrio (10th place)

Novice Relay: 2nd place (SGT Flory with CO and RI teams)

Composite Relay: 1st place (CPT DeOrio with ID team)

Novice Patrol Race: 2nd place (CPT DeOrio with ID team)