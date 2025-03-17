BLC students complete individual training evaluations

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – U.S. Army service members attending Basic Leader Course (BLC) at the 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute here completed Conduct Individual Training (CIT) evaluations March 19, 2025.



CIT evaluations assess students’ ability to train fellow service members in essential warrior tasks to the Army standard.



“Some of these tasks include weapons maintenance, issuing operations orders, calling in 9-line medical evacuations, reacting to enemy contact, and various medical skills,” says Staff Sgt. Sean Connors, a BLC facilitator with the 166th Regiment.



According to Connors, learning to properly instruct these skills now will allow BLC students to return to their home units ready to develop and lead their peers and subordinates with confidence.



Sgt. Wyatt States, a Styker systems maintainer assigned to the 328th Brigade Support Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, is currently attending BLC and shared his experience completing a CIT lane.



“My task was training Soldiers on maintaining an M17 pistol, including assembly, disassembly, cleaning, and performing a functions check on the weapon,” said States. “I want to leave here being a better NCO for my Soldiers. Completing this CIT training is helping me learn what that looks like.”



States says attending BLC has been preparing him to be a better noncommissioned officer and leader, and that meeting other Soldiers from the national guard, active duty, and reserve components has been a great experience overall.

