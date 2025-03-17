Jackson updates post community

One of the best ways to get feedback is face-to-face.



Garrison directors and Partners in Excellence brought the public up to speed on past events and gave them a look at what to expect during the next quarter of fiscal year 2025 during the 2nd Quarter Community Information Exchange, held March 14 at the 1917 Club on post.



“The Community Information Exchange is just one of the ways you can find what’s happening here at Fort Jackson,” said Col. Timothy Hickman, garrison commander, in a video address to the community.



Information about the installation can also be found on the post’s social media pages, in the Fort Jackson Leader, and on the website: home.army.mil/jackson.



Josh Soldan, director of Fort Jackson’s Directorate of Family, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, followed Hickman’s address by highlighting some of the post’s recent accomplishments including the Education Fair, Education Center grand reopening, blood drive and the installation civilians of the year.



He then updated the community on upcoming events. Some of those events are:

Olympic Weightlifting Meet – March 22

Spring Family Campout – March 22-23

Easter Egg Hunt – April 19

Drug Take Back Day – April 22

Youth Fishing Derby – April 25

Child, Youth Services Family Fun Fair – April 25

Retiree Appreciation Days – May 1-3

Special Olympic of South Carolina Summer Games – May 9-11



For a complete listing of upcoming events visit: https://home.army.mil/jackson/my-fort/for-families.



Also providing updates were representatives from the Religious Support Office, Directorate of Human Resources, Installation Safety Office, Department of Defense Education Activity, and Moncrief Army Health Clinic.



“For those who missed it, you can catch it online on the Fort Jackson and garrison Facebook pages,” Hickman said.



The Fort Jackson page can be found at: www.facebook.com/FortJackson and the garrison page at: www.facebook.com/USArmyGarrsionFortJackson.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2025 Date Posted: 03.20.2025 11:05 Story ID: 493320 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jackson updates post community, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.