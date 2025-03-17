The Dentist Is In... 10 TRICARE Dental Program Terms You Should Know

Courtesy Photo | While navigating your dental coverage should be easy, some terms might be unfamiliar....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | While navigating your dental coverage should be easy, some terms might be unfamiliar. Here’s a helpful guide to 10 common TRICARE Dental Program terms you should know. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Whether you’re new to the TRICARE Dental Program or a long term TDP beneficiary, it’s important to brush up on essential terms relating to your dental coverage. Understanding your TDP plan can help you make the most of your benefits. While navigating your coverage should be easy, some terms might be unfamiliar. Here’s a helpful guide to 10 common TDP terms you should know.

Authorized provider

Any dentist or dental hygienist approved to provide dental care in their state qualifies as an authorized provider. You can receive TDP benefits from any authorized provider, though you’ll usually save money by choosing a network dentist.

Network dentist

A network dentist has signed a contract with United Concordia, the TDP contractor, to accept the TDP’s allowable charge as full payment for covered services. These dentists offer discounted fees compared to the normal rates in your area. You also don’t have to pay for the full cost of care and wait for reimbursement. Network dentists coordinate TDP’s payment with United Concordia directly.

Non-network dentist

This is any dentist who hasn’t signed a contract with United Concordia. While you can still see these providers, you may have higher out-of-pocket costs.

TRICARE OCONUS preferred dentist

TRICARE OCONUS preferred dentists are dentists who have agreements with United Concordia to participate in the TDP. These providers will bill United Concordia directly for the program’s share of costs and offer English-language services. While you can see any licensed dental provider overseas, choosing a TOPD can make the process smoother.

Diagnostic services

These are services that help your dentist decide what dental care you need. Examples include X-rays and periodontal evaluations. These services are essential for proper treatment and procedure planning.

Orthodontic services

These services treat problems with your bite and speech. Common treatments include braces, retainers, and other devices that help align teeth properly.

Periodontal services

These treatments address diseases affecting the tissues surrounding and supporting your teeth, such as your gums. Regular cleanings help prevent periodontal disease, while you might need more advanced treatments for existing conditions.

Plan year

Your annual maximum benefit amount applies to this 12-month period, so keeping track of the plan year helps you manage your dental care expenses.

Understanding these terms can help you make better decisions about your dental care. By knowing how your TDP works, you can maximize your benefits and minimize out-of-pocket costs.



Allowable charge

This is the maximum amount United Concordia will pay for a dental service. For network dentists, the allowable charge is either their normal fee or a negotiated lower rate. If you visit a non-network dentist, you might need to pay the difference between the allowable charge and what your dentist bills.

Coordination of benefits

If you have more than one dental plan, United Concordia will work with your other insurance to determine which plan pays first and which pays second. Always file claims with your primary plan first, then submit to the secondary plan after receiving payment from the primary.

For more information about your TDP benefit and other dental terms, check out the TRICARE Dental Program Handbook.



Remember that good dental health is an essential part of your overall health. Regular dental visits and understanding your coverage will help keep your smile bright and healthy for years to come.