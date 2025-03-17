Wisconsin Air National Guard Chaplain Leads First-ever Joint Service With Papua New Guinea Defence Force

Photo By Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood | Papua New Guinea Defence Force Captain Benstead Bareta, assigned to the PNGDF Air...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood | Papua New Guinea Defence Force Captain Benstead Bareta, assigned to the PNGDF Air Transport Wing, left, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Buckman, assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, lead a religious service at Eagle Wing Chapel, Kiki Barracks, PNGDF Air Transport Wing, in the National Capitol District, Port Moseby, Papua New Guinea March 16, 2025. The Wisconsin National Guard State Partnership Program is working with the U.S. Embassy team in PNG and the PNGDF on a consolidated exchange in PNG during fiscal year 2025 that includes four subject matter expert exchanges. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood) see less | View Image Page

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea – A Chaplain from the Wisconsin Air National Guard led joint services with Papua New Guinea Defence Force chaplains at Murray Barracks and Air Transport Wing Sunday.



It was the first-ever joint service between US and PNGDF chaplains according to Captain Benstead Bareta, chaplain with the PNGDF.



“It’s the first of its kind,” Bareta said. “When I mentioned it to people in the barracks, they were excited to see it. It’s an honor to have him here.”



Lt. Col James Buckman, chaplain with the 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin ANG is in PNG as part of the State Partnership Program March 2025 Consolidated Exchange. The SPP is a DOD security cooperation program managed by the National Guard Bureau and intended to build partner relationships, improve interoperability, and increase readiness of U.S. and partner forces to meet emerging challenges.



The program allows Wisconsin NG members like Lt. Col Buckman an opportunity to work face-to-face with members of the PNGDF to support US and Partner Nation efforts.



“The universal nature of all chaplains is to care for their servicemembers and their dependents,” said Lt. Col Buckman. “It has been a real joy to meet the chaplains in the PNGDF and discuss the different approaches we take to ministering to our people.”



The chaplains identified six areas of possible collaboration, and are planning monthly cross-organizational virtual meetings in the future to expand upon those ideas.



Over 150 people attended the Sunday services, including members of the Wisconsin NG and PNGDF.