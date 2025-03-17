178th Wing hosts state officials, military leaders, and guests during distinguished visitor day

SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ohio — More than 100 state officials, military leaders, and other community members gathered at Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base, Wednesday, for a presentation on the current capabilities and mission of the 178th Wing.



During the event, special guests including Maj. Gen. David B. Johnson, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Air; Andy Wilson, Director of the Department of Public Safety, Ohio; Joseph Zeis Jr., state of Ohio aerospace and defense advisor; and Col. Donald Braskett Jr., commander of the 178th Wing, spoke on the importance of military-civilian community partnerships.



“First I want to thank our partners,” said Braskett, “It goes without saying we couldn’t have done this without everyone’s support. Getting anything done is really all about building relationships.”



Airmen assigned to the 178th Wing recently loaded and employed two GBU-12 inert munitions precision strike capabilities and reinforcing the Wing’s combat mission set, as part of exercise Advanced Wrath, a collaborative training exercise bringing together the 178th Wing, the 174th Attack Wing, Syracuse, New York. This capability not only expands the lethality of the 178th Wing but also highlights its ability to provide support in contested environments.



“We supported U.S. SOCOM exercise at Fort Knox, Kentucky,” said Braskett, “Participated with partnerships with National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Air Force Research Lab, Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio UAS center, and we were able to conduct testing to assist with counter unmanned aerial systems, which has helped us continue to develop the tactics, techniques, and procedures, which are still being written for counter unmanned aerial systems operations.”



The MQ-9 Reaper is a Remotely Piloted Aircraft renowned for its broad capabilities in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. Having the aircraft on base allows the 178th Airmen to utilize and sustain MQ-9 operations via satellite launch and recovery.



“To watch this base go from A-7s, to F-16s, to the Predators, and then knowing the actual real-world mission that you all have on this base in the global war on terror,” said Director Andy Wilson, “And how unmanned aerial vehicle pilots right here, and all across the national guard, work hard to save American and allied lives overseas. It gives me such an incredible sense of pride to be from this town.”



The 178th Wing Operations Group invited the attendees to observe and learn about the MQ-9 from operators.



“We are really encouraged by this year,” said 178th Operations Support Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. Zachary Eaton, “We are already talking about Advanced Wrath 2026 and all the amazing things we want to accomplish next year.”



The 178th Wing is an Air National Guard base located in Springfield, Ohio. Their mission is to conduct persistent attack, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, battle management and agile combat support to execute federal and state missions while maintaining active involvement with the local community.

