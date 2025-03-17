Wilson Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Airman Hugh Wilson III graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airman Hugh Wilson III graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) March 20, 2025. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Airman Hugh Wilson III graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) March 20, 2025.



Wilson, from Calhoun, Georgia, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to continue his family’s military legacy.



“My grandfather served in World War II, and I have cousins in the Marines and Air Force,” Wilson said. “I want to carry on the tradition of service and make my family proud back home. I also believe that joining the Navy will allow me to see the world and learn a trade that will benefit me for the rest of my life.”



Wilson, 23, graduated from Gordon Central High School. Before joining the Navy, he worked full-time as a diesel mechanic for a trucking company and earned an ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) certification.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Wilson is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



Wilson believes the award is the ideal first step to begin his naval career.



“What I’ll remember most about this award is how much more excited my shipmates were than I was,” Wilson said. “Honestly, I didn’t even think I was in the running for an award, so I was really surprised when it was announced. My goal here was to keep my head down, follow instructions, and work as hard as possible. Honestly it worked out better than I could’ve imagined, and now I’m more motivated than ever to achieve all my goals once I move on to the fleet.”



Wilson’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class (AO1) Brandon Tarbox, Mineman 1st Class (MN1) Brian Dean and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class (HM2) David Garzon, and they guided him through the nine-week process.



“All of my RDCs had their own unique ways of doing things, and I learned something different from each of them,” he said. “Whether it was leadership, staying physically fit, or sharing their experiences from the fleet, I’m grateful for everything I was taught and honestly can’t thank them enough. The training was tough, and at times they were hard on us, but for the most part, it’s exactly what we needed to make this transition to become a Sailor.”



Along with his RDCs, Wilson found inspiration from his friends and family back home.



“Before I left, all my friends were really supportive of what I was doing,” Wilson says. “I’ve kept them in mind while I’ve been here, knowing how happy and proud they’ll be to see the success I’ve achieved. I’m also motivated by everyone from my church back home who I know is rooting for me.”



Wilson said the biggest challenge he faced in boot camp was adapting to such a rigorous training environment.



“Everything is completely different from what I’m used to,” Wilson said. “Your entire day is structured from the moment you wake up until you go to bed. Of course, you also have to adapt to the RDCs and being told what to do all the time, too. You get pushed to work together as a team for nearly every task, and getting on the same page with everyone while becoming comfortable in a leadership role was something I needed to adjust to.”



After graduation, Wilson will attend Aviation Electronics Technician “A” School in Pensacola, Florida, for training in basic aviation theory and technical knowledge, aviation electrical systems, and electrical and electronics theory and skills.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.