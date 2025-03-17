I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospital Corpsman Second Class Katelyn Barros

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Inspired by her grandmother’s service as an Army Nurse, Hospital Corpsman Second...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Inspired by her grandmother’s service as an Army Nurse, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Katelyn Barros serves as Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Patient Centered Medical Homeport Leading Petty Officer, providing care to service members and their families. see less | View Image Page

Inspired by her grandmother’s service as an Army Nurse, a Sailor follows in her footsteps by providing patient care to families aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.



Hospital Corpsman Second Class Katelyn Barros serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as the facility’s Patient Centered Medical Homeport Leading Petty Officer.



“I joined the Navy when I was 23 after my grandmother had passed. I found out she was a nurse in the Army, and I thought to myself “well if she can do it, I can too,” said Barros. “So later that year I walked into the recruiting station to be a part of something bigger than me, and to make a difference in at least one person’s life as my grandmother had done to many.”



Barros, a native of Marinette, Wisconsin, coordinates Sailors’ actions in PCMH, the department where families of MCAS Cherry Point Marines receive healthcare. She balances many administrative and logistic tasks of the department while assisting directly in patient encounters.



“Something I truly enjoy about working here is being able to see my Junior Sailors grow and become leaders,” said Barros. “I also love being in patient care, getting to meet people from all walks of life and learning something new every day.”