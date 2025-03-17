Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Submarine Warfare (SS) Enlisted Insignia

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    A silver metal insignia showing the bow view of a submarine proceeding on the surface with bow planes rigged for diving; flanked by dolphins in horizontal position, their heads resting on upper edge of bow planes.

    Submarine Warfare Insignia

