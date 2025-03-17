NMRLC Personnel Join USMC in Norwegian Ruck March

Courtesy Photo | Success! NMRLC’s Deputy Design Director Lt. Cassidhe Griffiths crosses the finish...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Success! NMRLC’s Deputy Design Director Lt. Cassidhe Griffiths crosses the finish line and completes her personal best time. see less | View Image Page

Personnel from NMRLC and other commands, including Naval Weapons Station Yorktown (NWSY), participated in the Norwegian Ruck March, on March 7, 2025. This 18.6-mile (30 kilometer) march, carrying a 24-pound rucksack, was held on scenic NWSY and participants from all fitness levels got an opportunity to test their ability during this challenging task.



Of the 240 registered participants, 172 were able to complete the Ruck March. The fastest time was credited to U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bennett Pennington, a Rifleman with Bravo Company, HHQ, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, who finished in 3:32:22. He was allotted 4.5 hours to complete it. He smashed this course. Semper Fi.



The maximum amount of time allotted for participants over age 50 to complete the course was 6 hours for women and 5:15:00 for men.



Every person who signed up and showed up to participate in this grueling march should be commended. Those who completed it within the allotted time frames will be recognized in a ceremony to be announced later by the Norwegian contention.



Pictured from left to right are Leo Lindbeck and his father, NMRLC Command Master Chief Brandon Lindbeck, NMRLC Commanding Officer, Capt. Christopher Barnes, NWSY Chaplain Lt. Christopher Terrell, NWSY Command Master Chief Donavon R. Gray, NMRLC’s UT1 Erick Vorse and NMRLC’s Deputy Design Director Lt. Cassidhe Griffiths.



Photography by LCpl Catherine Verenzuela, COMMSTRAT MARFORCOM.